Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to working with THAT Bollywood actor. To find

- Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in The Family Man 2.
- She was also being considered for a major Bollywood film.
- However, the actress is keen to work with a famous Hindi movie actor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her long-awaited return to the Hindi entertainment industry with a web series. The actress starred in the second season of The Family Man along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar and many more. The actress had recently starred in Koffee With Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar. And from what we hear, Samantha was apparently in talks to star in The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film was previously set to star Vicky and Sara Ali Khan.
SAMANTHA HAPPY TO WORK WITH VICKY
Speaking of The Immortal Ashwatthama, the Aditya Dhar is not put aside but it is still put on hold. Rumors that the film would be shelved are false. Going back to Samantha, the actress is apparently in talks with people if she can work on another film with Vicky Kaushal.
Speaking about The Immortal Ashwatthama, a source told IndiaToday.in. “The directors had approached Samantha. Vicky Kaushal and Samantha were being considered for the same film. Although The Immortal Ashwatthama has not been shelved, it is still on hold.”
“As for Samantha, the actress is in talks with people to see if she can do another movie with Vicky. Samantha has kept her appointments open and wants to work with Vicky Kaushal,” the source added.
ON THE WORK FRONT FOR SAMANTHA, VICKY
On the movie front, Samantha has three different and interesting movies lined up. The actress will be seen in Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi.
On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He will star alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the film. The actor also lined up Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled film starring Sara Ali Khan.
