Sony Interactive Entertainment to Acquire Mobile Game Developer Savage Game Studios | Company





SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 29, 2022– Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, a mobile game development studio with offices in Helsinki and Berlin. This acquisition reaffirms SIE’s commitment to bringing innovative experiences to new players around the world by expanding to additional platforms, and further demonstrates its continued focus on promoting the best creatives in the industry. Savage Game Studios is led by veteran co-founders Michail Katkoff (Rovio, Zynga, Fun Plus, Supercell), Nadjim Adjir (Wargaming, Rovio, Gree) and Michael McManus (Wargaming, Insomniac, Kabam), who collectively bring decades of game development and operating experience. Their team is already working on a new unannounced AAA mobile service action game. PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify its offering beyond the console, bringing amazing new games to more people than ever before, said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. The acquisition of the talented team at Savage Game Studios is another strategic step towards this goal. I’m really excited about what Savage is working on and I’m confident they will deliver a high quality experience. Our shift to mobile, like our expansion into PC games and live services, strengthens our capabilities and our community, and complements PlayStation Studios’ goal of creating the best games possible. Savage Game Studios was founded by industry veterans eager to challenge the status quo and bring meaningful innovation to mobile gaming, said Michail Katkoff, CEO and Co-Founder of Savage Game Studios. Today’s announcement reflects our firm belief that SIE shares our passion for experimentation and risk taking. We have great admiration for the consistency and quality of PlayStation’s proprietary catalog knowing how difficult it is in this industry to deliver over and over again as they have. We were honored to be a part of this legacy and to join the world-class PlayStation Studios collective of extremely talented designers, artists and engineers. We were early in the development of our unannounced project, but we can’t wait to show you more of what we were working on. Savage Game Studios will join the new PlayStation Studios Mobile division, an independent console development operation. The PlayStation Studios Mobile team is focused on creating new experiences for gamers through innovative, on-the-go games based on new and existing PlayStation IPs that meet PlayStation Studios high-quality standards. SIE’s efforts to reach gamers wherever they play, whether through mobile, PC or live service offerings, will continue to complement its existing expertise in creating unparalleled single-player, player-focused AAA console games. narration. Day-to-day post-acquisition operations will continue to be handled by Savage Game Studios’ current management team. The terms of this transaction, including the acquisition cost, are not disclosed due to contractual commitments. About Sony Interactive Entertainment Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has brought innovation to market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Based in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo. “ PlayStation , PS5 , PS4 and DualSense are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005294/en/ CONTACT: Aram Jabbari [email protected] Casella [email protected] KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE SOURCE: Sony Interactive Entertainment Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 08/29/2022 04:12 / DISK: 08/29/2022 04:13 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005294/en

