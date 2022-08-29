The Bloody Invitation, Not Quite Great

This review contains spoilers.

As the saying goes, blood may be thicker than water, but when blood is the drink of choice for one’s family, blood ties become that much more terrifying. Fundamentally altering perceptions of liquids, The Invitation offers drama of self-discovery in the envelope of a vampire horror movie. Although the envelope (read: plot) is a bit tricky to decipher, the letter inside makes a bit more sense.

Nathalie Emmanuel stars as Evie in the new Jessica M. Thompson-directed gothic horror film The Invitation, available now only in theaters after its release last Friday. (Photo courtesy of Screen Gems)

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson, The Invitation stars Nathalie Emmanuel as Evie, a lonely woman and ceramist living in New York who discovers she has a long-lost cousin in England named Oliver L. Alexander III ( Hugh Skinner), or, as Evie’s best friend (Courtney Taylor) puts it, the whitest man she’s ever seen.

Upon meeting, Oliver invites Evie to a family reunion for a wedding that will take place in the English countryside. Evie reluctantly agrees, and once she arrives at the mansion, she is immediately seduced by its enigmatic lord, Walter DeVille (Thomas Doherty). Between her romance with Walter and her reconnection with her extended family, Evie comes to terms with the inner horrors of the mansions and soon discovers that her family might be the real horror (they’re vampires).

The first half of the film details how the mansion is not what it seems after Evie arrives, causing a standard tension buildup between Evie and the guests, her family. The second half is where the mystery unravels, a necessary climax, as Evie realizes the mansion is full of vampires, but once the shock wears off the rest of the film becomes a disorganized mess. .

First, Evies attempts to escape, then her confusing consumption of Walters’ power, and finally, a dramatic exit from the mansion. This is all hastily concluded with a final revenge ending that was seemingly added to the end without the audience having the satisfaction of witnessing its results.

Seen as a whole, the film could have benefited from being more self-aware. There were times when the vampire fangs and elongated fingernails almost looked like a parody of vampires and, to some extent, vampire movies. These seemingly ridiculous and over-the-top elements were meant to be serious additions to the horror genre, a presentation that didn’t quite work given the comedic overtones of the vampire look.

With the way the material was structured, The Invitation didn’t seem to capitalize effectively on its variety of content. The filmmakers apparently chose to frame the storyline as one grounded primarily in horror. Had the film leaned more into its complexity and had some humor injected at times, The Invitation could have been a genre-blending creation and a deft new riff on gothic horror.

In terms of crafting the gothic horror elements, however, The Invitation does a pretty stellar job with the set design. There are genuinely spooky jumps littered throughout the first half of the film, all embedded in the dark and mysterious atmosphere of the mansion. As the maids are invited to run errands throughout the house, the viewer follows their journeys through the various rooms of the mansions, watching seemingly normal errands turn into chilling encounters with the supernatural.

There seems to be a deeper message present in the film about what blood ties really mean, given that it’s vampire horror as well as a lonely woman-seeking drama. from a family. It’s a bit hidden, but still present. This really comes to light with Emmanuel, who manages to channel a complicated vulnerability for his character in empowering ways.

You could say that Emmanuel’s performance is really the film’s saving grace in making Evie an empathetic character. By describing Evie’s desire to connect with others, Emmanuel helps shed light on why Evie continues to stay in the mansion even as she begins to realize its quirks.

Another well-developed dynamic in the story is that Evie is seen as an Other. The Invitation introduces some subtle commentary on race and class inequality in the story when Evie, a black woman from a low-income background, walks into this mansion full of rich, white individuals who not only don’t understand not his financial difficulties, but even hollow his supposed inferiority.

On the superficial level, there is Evie’s otherness as a mortal in a house of vampires. On the other hand, Evie is an outsider in terms of race and class, in addition to being an outsider in an unfamiliar land. These nuances give power and intention to the film by capturing the heart of relevant and arguably much more realistic issues.

Considering the lasting impressions of this event, one couldn’t call The Invitation a bloody and brilliant film. For those looking for blood, there is plenty. As for shine, well, it might not be the drink of choice.