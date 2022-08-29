Bollywood shocks with non-existent united response to boycott calls

The outright lack of a coherent response shows a lack of unity and vision among people in Hindi cinema

It all started when a strange virus forced people to stay locked down and stop worshiping gods with feet of clay. It might be a fitting epitaph on the animated Hindi film industry in a few years. This is a phase in India’s lived history where Hindi moviegoers face rejection from audiences, losing the battle of audience perception; and a loud war on Twitter. Yet as its secure structures crumble all around it with bangs and bluster, the industry still lacks a cohesive, unified response to public criticism. Not only have these people who hold control and make movies for a living come together, but they’re also surprisingly unconcerned about what the future might hold for them.

The latest big-budget dud is Liger, from the stable of Dharma Productions. In Hindi cinema territories, the film did not perform well and received negative reviews. Unfortunately for him, liger Star Vijay Devakoranda has faced boycott calls for speaking out against the targeting of Hindi films and their stars online.

The complete lack of response from the Hindi film industry, even as it faces its worst crisis, is disconcerting. Arjun Kapoor has been harassed on social media for standing up for his brotherhood, over how his dignified silence is being misused by special interests. But at least he spoke. Just like Alia Bhatt, making rational remarks. All the other stars just share unreal life moments on social media and collect brand mentions. Arjuns response was also called because not all of his brotherhood’s silence is worthy, much of it is simply indifferent.

This head in the clouds, the absence of a reality aspect of Hindi cinema is not new. It’s just like that. A group of people who work in Hindi cinema live in fancy skyscrapers, eat in trendy restaurants, shop and relax in overpriced outlets and often take the first flight to a foreign country exotic to take a break. Of course, the theater and the professions of cinema or television are demanding and relentless professions, where exhaustion sets in. Actors also have to inhabit mind spaces and character traits when working on a movie or project that can drain a person. It is only natural that respite from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and the relentless Indian cities is sought after.

But there comes a time, in any industry or sector, where some kind of awareness sets in. This is also the time when those in power and those with experience tend to come together and rally together, speaking out for themselves and their work. They must exercise their social responsibility beyond simply writing a check. That Hindi cinema does not have such a forum in place says a lot about their glass palace like existence. Because the rejection he faces is NOT just about his movies, but whoever makes them or who stars in them.

Laal Singh ChaddhaThe failure of the event indicates a clear trend: Indian cinema audiences are definitely swayed by criticism of movie star Aamir Khan’s political choices. A lot of people didn’t bother to buy a ticket. A similar rejection can be seen in the recent drought that uncrowned box office king Akshay Kumar has faced. Although he is pro-government, Kumar does not sell tickets well. The same thing happened to Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, the next generation superstars. None were able to entice people to buy tickets from the start; despite their supposed huge fan following. Is the content disappointing? Most of the time it is. Is the value of a star overrated? Most likely. But the fact that these films don’t even open well anymore indicates the rejection of these movie stars, as soon as a film is released. It’s almost personal.

When wondering why this unbroken series of failures happened, no response or consideration from major producers, directors or production houses is visible. Superstars are mostly silent. Akshay Kumar can only deflect blame, highlighting how a boycott hurts an industry. He came across an R Madhavan, not even a Hindi movie hero, to talk about what’s wrong. And the veteran Boman Irani, in a print interview, aptly summed up the current state of filmmaking when he said, Nobody knows, paraphrasing screenwriter William Golden.

Although the damage to the film industry is obvious, the way Hindi film producers and directors avoid looking the tiger in the eye is more worrying – people don’t like you or what you do anymore. In fact, they don’t like what you’re doing. So much of your life is so overexposed. In the constant and protracted trolling that Bollywood has faced since the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, much of the public has rejected the Bollywood way of life. In bad taste, the vitriol spills over into the personal lives and families of producers, directors, actors and even writers.

While some negativity is driven purely by hype, moviegoers have to take responsibility for much of this damage to their collective public image. When a pandemic impoverished many people and created huge unemployment, movie stars fled to the Maldives. When people marched to their villages in hunger and poverty, apart from a few voices like Ayushmann Khurrana, no one spoke of the plight of ordinary people. Instead, they filled social media with absurd images of super chic workouts and lifestyle choices. If that didn’t push him, ridiculous Instagram reels of movie stars spectacularly doing the dishes in their homes have popped up. Does everything require a photo for social media? How much is too much?

When the people of a country are dying of hunger and disease, perhaps they should have recoiled from such a blatant display of their first world problems? But expecting most of the cozy and comfortable areas of Hindi cinema to come true still feels like a bridge too far. Turn the TV on to any news or entertainment channel. The product carousel that strikes you includes only Bollywood actors – from bathroom accessories and pipes to loungewear and junk food. Probably no stars use any of these products. Yet they still make tons of money endorsing this stuff. This is no longer a lost fact for people. Reality had to hit the consumer and the viewer. There is too much in the hands of too few on many levels here, and an adverse reaction is inevitable. The evasion associated with seeking rank wealth and seeking profit never made good optics or public relations.

The Hindi film industry needs to organize its troops and work towards a coherent public response strategy. They must have heard of spin-doctors and lobbyists. They must seek solutions beyond the confines of showbiz. This brotherhood tends to live under satin rock and controlled by diet. It must frame a methodical, sincere and sustained response from social media and public relations. And he has to get creative with his ideas of how to actually connect with the very people he sets out to entertain.

Archita Kashyap is an experienced film, music and pop culture journalist and writer. She managed entertainment content for broadcast news and digital platforms for 15 years.

