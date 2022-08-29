Entertainment
JJ Semps Morning Music
When Jean-Jacques Semp, or JJ, as he was known in America, died on August 11, at the age of eighty-nine, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, [He] had the elegance to always stay light without ever missing a beat. The tribute was one of many on both sides of the Atlantic; he was the rare Gallic artist beloved by Americans who managed to never lose his appeal in the eyes of his compatriots. The writer Charles McGrath once compared it to Brigitte Bardot, saying: It is a national institution that has acquired an almost universal appeal by remaining typically French. This week’s cover is Semps’ 114th for the magazine, a monumental achievement. (Arthur Getz holds the record for the most New Yorker covers, to two hundred and twelve.) I spoke to Martine Gossieaux, Semps’ widow, about JJ’s enduring love for the magazine.
What kind of impact did the publication of his first New Yorker cover has on him?
I remember it very well, because it came out two or three months after our meeting with Jean-Jacques, in 1978. For him, it was something extraordinary. Before that, he made black and white cartoons. Now he had to think in color. He took up watercolors and was always looking for images that could make a good cover.
What was he looking for?
He searched for visual ideas that did not depend on words. It was difficult for him because if, for example, he was thinking of painting a cat on a bed, he also had to find ways to show that the cat was in New York. He didn’t want to cheat by showing landmarks, so he had to distill how buildings, windows, and streetlights were specifically from the city.
Was the crosswalk and lamp post on the cover this week posting an example of that?
Yes, this image is the spirit of New York. He loved New Yorker blankets, because he could choose his subject without limits or impositions. He knew how to paint a happy chicken in nature, for example. He liked that he covered an extraordinary image because the subject matter was so mundane. He felt he could embody the unique spirit of the magazine, the appreciation for the quirky wit and humor shared by contributors and readers in these images. It made him feel like part of a family.
How did he find out the new yorker?
He grew up in a small town near Bordeaux and didn’t have access to much culture in his youth. Then he went to present his drawings to the comedian Chaval. Chaval said, OK, that’s not bad, but you should take a look at New Yorker blankets. They were a revelation for Jean-Jacques. He found elegance, with everything he loved in these images. But he never looked the new yorker out; it was almost as if he was waiting to be approached. Then the writer Jane Kramer meets Jean-Jacques in Paris, and brings an album of his drawings back to New York. This is how Jean-Jacques was published in the magazine.
I know he was delighted when I, a Frenchwoman, took over as artistic editor of the magazines. What was JJ’s relationship with William Shawn and the rest of the staff?
Jean-Jacques made a few trips to New York, where he mainly frequented Jane Kramer, the cartoonist Ed Koren and their friends. He went to Central Park and Brooklyn, and listened to jazz and concerts. Ed took Jean-Jacques to things [Ed] loved, like modern dance performances. He lived in Vermont, so he lent his office to Jean-Jacques as well.
Language was sometimes a problem as neither of us spoke English. When Lee Lorenz, the art editor at the time, spoke, he spoke so fast that I didn’t understand a word. But Jean-Jacques had a very musical ear. He nodded and seemed to get the gist. Also, many people we met were happy to speak French, so we often returned home without having spoken or learned English.
Who else did you meet at New Yorker Desk?
Mr. Shawn had a meeting on Tuesdays with Lee Lorenz, where Lee would present coverage options. There was no noise; all there was to know was that Mr. Shawn was on the scene. Everyone stayed in their cabin. I remember being in the hall with Jean-Jacques, about to board the elevator, when Mr. Shawn arrived. He nodded to us, we nodded back, then he walked in his elevator, next to ours, and went up. Mr. Shawn usually did not share his elevator. The atmosphere of reverence around him was quite amazing and strange. We wait in Eds’ office for Lee to come in and say that Mr. Shawn has accepted such and such a design and what changes have been requested.
What kind of changes?
Once Lee came back with a drawing, which had been accepted, of a cat perched on a banister above a young girl, its tail giving it a mustache. Jean-Jacques was asked to abduct the girl, which puzzled him as it was the joke. But he trusted Mr. Shawn, so he scratched her with a razor blade. It’s not easy to make changes to a watercolor. When he looked at it, he felt that Mr. Shawn was right; it was much better without the girl, without the obvious joke.
Did Jean-Jacques feel like he was representing France in the United States?
No, he didn’t feel like he was representing France or anything other than himself. But he was extremely proud to work with the magazine, to belong to a group of artists that included people he greatly admired, like Charles Addams or Saul Steinberg. For Jean-Jacques, to be published by a magazine that published Steinberg was a huge honor and a great privilege. He was still waiting to go from one New Yorker cover to another. After the first, that’s what guided him all his life.
For more JJ Semp covers, see below:
Find JJ Semps covers, cartoons and more at Cond Nast Store.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cover-story/cover-story-2022-09-05
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]