JJ Semps Morning Music

When Jean-Jacques Semp, or JJ, as he was known in America, died on August 11, at the age of eighty-nine, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, [He] had the elegance to always stay light without ever missing a beat. The tribute was one of many on both sides of the Atlantic; he was the rare Gallic artist beloved by Americans who managed to never lose his appeal in the eyes of his compatriots. The writer Charles McGrath once compared it to Brigitte Bardot, saying: It is a national institution that has acquired an almost universal appeal by remaining typically French. This week’s cover is Semps’ 114th for the magazine, a monumental achievement. (Arthur Getz holds the record for the most New Yorker covers, to two hundred and twelve.) I spoke to Martine Gossieaux, Semps’ widow, about JJ’s enduring love for the magazine.

What kind of impact did the publication of his first New Yorker cover has on him?

I remember it very well, because it came out two or three months after our meeting with Jean-Jacques, in 1978. For him, it was something extraordinary. Before that, he made black and white cartoons. Now he had to think in color. He took up watercolors and was always looking for images that could make a good cover.

What was he looking for?

He searched for visual ideas that did not depend on words. It was difficult for him because if, for example, he was thinking of painting a cat on a bed, he also had to find ways to show that the cat was in New York. He didn’t want to cheat by showing landmarks, so he had to distill how buildings, windows, and streetlights were specifically from the city.

Was the crosswalk and lamp post on the cover this week posting an example of that?

Yes, this image is the spirit of New York. He loved New Yorker blankets, because he could choose his subject without limits or impositions. He knew how to paint a happy chicken in nature, for example. He liked that he covered an extraordinary image because the subject matter was so mundane. He felt he could embody the unique spirit of the magazine, the appreciation for the quirky wit and humor shared by contributors and readers in these images. It made him feel like part of a family.

How did he find out the new yorker?

He grew up in a small town near Bordeaux and didn’t have access to much culture in his youth. Then he went to present his drawings to the comedian Chaval. Chaval said, OK, that’s not bad, but you should take a look at New Yorker blankets. They were a revelation for Jean-Jacques. He found elegance, with everything he loved in these images. But he never looked the new yorker out; it was almost as if he was waiting to be approached. Then the writer Jane Kramer meets Jean-Jacques in Paris, and brings an album of his drawings back to New York. This is how Jean-Jacques was published in the magazine.

JJ Semp in Central Park in 1981.Courtesy of Martine Gossieaux.

I know he was delighted when I, a Frenchwoman, took over as artistic editor of the magazines. What was JJ’s relationship with William Shawn and the rest of the staff?

Jean-Jacques made a few trips to New York, where he mainly frequented Jane Kramer, the cartoonist Ed Koren and their friends. He went to Central Park and Brooklyn, and listened to jazz and concerts. Ed took Jean-Jacques to things [Ed] loved, like modern dance performances. He lived in Vermont, so he lent his office to Jean-Jacques as well.

Language was sometimes a problem as neither of us spoke English. When Lee Lorenz, the art editor at the time, spoke, he spoke so fast that I didn’t understand a word. But Jean-Jacques had a very musical ear. He nodded and seemed to get the gist. Also, many people we met were happy to speak French, so we often returned home without having spoken or learned English.

JJ Semp in Edward Korens’ office in the new yorker.Courtesy of Martine Gossieaux.

Who else did you meet at New Yorker Desk?

Mr. Shawn had a meeting on Tuesdays with Lee Lorenz, where Lee would present coverage options. There was no noise; all there was to know was that Mr. Shawn was on the scene. Everyone stayed in their cabin. I remember being in the hall with Jean-Jacques, about to board the elevator, when Mr. Shawn arrived. He nodded to us, we nodded back, then he walked in his elevator, next to ours, and went up. Mr. Shawn usually did not share his elevator. The atmosphere of reverence around him was quite amazing and strange. We wait in Eds’ office for Lee to come in and say that Mr. Shawn has accepted such and such a design and what changes have been requested.

What kind of changes?

Once Lee came back with a drawing, which had been accepted, of a cat perched on a banister above a young girl, its tail giving it a mustache. Jean-Jacques was asked to abduct the girl, which puzzled him as it was the joke. But he trusted Mr. Shawn, so he scratched her with a razor blade. It’s not easy to make changes to a watercolor. When he looked at it, he felt that Mr. Shawn was right; it was much better without the girl, without the obvious joke.

Sketches by JJ Semp, made during one of his stays in New York in the 80s.Courtesy of Martine Gossieaux.

Did Jean-Jacques feel like he was representing France in the United States?

No, he didn’t feel like he was representing France or anything other than himself. But he was extremely proud to work with the magazine, to belong to a group of artists that included people he greatly admired, like Charles Addams or Saul Steinberg. For Jean-Jacques, to be published by a magazine that published Steinberg was a huge honor and a great privilege. He was still waiting to go from one New Yorker cover to another. After the first, that’s what guided him all his life.

