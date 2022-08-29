Entertainment
Schedules, Admission, Rides & Entertainment
PLYMOUTH – The Sheboygan County Fair, 229 Fairview Drive, returns for its 171st year, Thursday through Monday.
The five-day event will feature plenty of rides and events including tractor rides, car races and a baking contest.
Here are some of the highlights from each day.
Thursday
The fair will open at noon Thursday, with several attractions that will be at the fair over its five days, including the MilliporeSigma Exploration Station, which will feature STEM activities for children, and a new Butterfly Encounter exhibit.
Pig and duck racing will also be on the agenda. Ed’s Magical Midways, Grandpa Cratchet, Wisconsin Dock Dogs and Pleasure Valley.
Rumley Acres will bring vintage tractors and host shingle factory demonstrations during the fair.
The Farm Tractor Pull will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the 53rd Annual Livestock Sale and a performance by Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns at 7:30 p.m.
Friday
The Sheboygan County Fair will open at 8 a.m. starting Friday.
People 62 and over will receive $1 off admission to Senior Day. In addition, current or former military members will be admitted free with acceptable identification.
On Friday there will be judging of poultry and horses and ponies in the junior/open class at 8:00 a.m., judging of dairy products in the junior class at 9:00 a.m. and judging of western horses at noon.
The Badger State tractor draw will begin in the grandstand at 6:30 p.m.
Polka bands will play all day at the M&R Pavilion, and the night will bring four musical acts: Johnny Wad at the Spotted Cow Corral, Reckless Remedy at the Suds & Sound Tent, and Shy Guys at the Music Station at 7:30 p.m., and Copper Loge at the M&R Pavilion. At 20 o ‘clock
Saturday
Saturday morning will begin with the baking competition at 10 a.m. and a cake auction at 12:30 p.m.
Tom Schneider and the 2/5ths Band will perform in the M&R Pavilion at 2 p.m. following the Farmer Bud Showmanship, which begins at 1:15 p.m.
IRA Sprint Car Racing with PDTR 360 sprints will start in the grandstand at 5 p.m.
sunday
On Sunday morning there will be an ecumenical service at 10 a.m. and a flower demonstration at 11:30 a.m.
There will also be a Wisconsin Arm Wrestling competition for kids, adults and fans, with over $3,000 in cash and prizes. The weigh-in for the competition is in the chicken tent at 11 a.m.
The Sheboygan County Holstein Futurity Show will take place at 1 p.m., and extreme bull riding and barrel racing will begin in the grandstand at 5 p.m.
Musical numbers for the evening include NEW Dueling Pianos, Star Six Nine and Bella Cain.
Monday
Labor Day will feature the Blue Ribbon Small Animal Auction at noon and the Dynamite Smashing Derby at 1 p.m.
The Dynamite Destruction Derby will allow drivers to try challenging car tricks in six events, including the “Spin to Win” event, which will require individual racers to perform two backflips and pirouettes to cross the finish line facing up front, and the “Tire Race”, where racers must try to keep a tire attached to the rear bumpers, hanging 6 to 10 feet behind the car.
The final event of the day is the Wood Carvers Auction, which begins at 4:40 p.m.
Tickets and fees
Season passes will cost $40 for adults and $50 for adults with parking. Day passes will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-14. Children under 9 have free entry.
Parking is $4, and Friday through Monday at 9 a.m. there will be a free shuttle from the Cedar Grove warehouse parking lot.
Tickets for special grandstand shows (Farm Tractor, Badger State Tractor, IRA Sprint Car Races, Extreme Bull Racing and Barrel Racing and the Dynamic Destruction Derby) will cost more.
Rides to Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways will cost $2 on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m., and rides will require one ticket less than usual on Fridays from 1-6 p.m.
Carnival wristbands will be $35 on Thursdays at 5 p.m. and Fridays at 6 p.m. Wristbands will cost $40 on Saturday and Monday.
Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.
|
