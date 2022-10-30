The Bleach Voice actor won’t be waiting long for the call back from the Thousand Year Blood War





David Lodge, who played the bloodthirsty Kenpachi Zaraki in the original Bleach anime, wants to reprise his iconic role in Thousand-Year Blod War.



David Lodge, the voice actor behind fan favorite Kenpachi Zaraki in the English dub of the original Bleach anime, gave VIZ Media an ultimatum.

Responding to a tweet about whether Lodge had heard of VIZ about reprising his iconic role in Bleach: Bloody Thousand Year War, the actor posted his thoughts, writing, “Okay VIZ! One shot for me before I move on to another job! Just want to give my millions of fans…what they want…me as Kenpachi. Thank you !Dave.” Kenpachi is the leader of the battle-hungry 11th Division of the Gotei 13 and one of the first major adversaries of protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki during the “Soul Society Arc”. In the latest issue of VIZ Media Bleach popularity poll, the character placed fourth behind Kisuke Urahara, Ichigo, and Rukia Kuchiki. RELATED: Now Is A Perfect Time For A Bleach JRPG

Thousand-Year Blood War adapts the manga’s final arc Based on the hit manga series of the same name by Tite Kubo, the Studio Pierrot original Bleach The anime premiered in October 2004 and ran for 366 episodes, ending in March 2012. However, the show left many chapters of Kubo’s story unfit until now. Bloody Thousand Year War adapts the story arc of the same name from the manga, which depicts a bloody and brutal feud between Soul Society and the Wandenreich, a secret Quincy empire. Several members of the creative team behind the first Bleach anime have returned to bring the series sequel to life, including composer Shiro Sagisu (shin godzilla) and character designer Masahi Kudo (The Legend of the Galactic Heroes); although, Tomohisa Taguchi (Persona 4: The Golden Animation) replaced anime industry veteran Noriyuki Abe as director. Additionally, several of the original Japanese voice actors reprized their roles. Masakazu Morita (Dragon Ball Super: Super heroes) once again voices Ichigo alongside Fumiko Orikasa (Digimon Tamers) like Rukia, Noriaki Sugiyama (Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works) as Uryu Ishida and Yuki Matsuoka (elf lied) as Orihime Inoue. RELATED: Bleach Creator, Thousand Year Blood War Staff Pray For Series’ Success At the time of writing, no details on Bloody Thousand Year WarEnglish dubs are available. Johnny Yong Bosch (blue exorcist) starred in the original Bleach anime alongside Michelle Ruff (Megalobox) as Rukia, Derek Stephen Prince (naruto) as Uryu, Stephanie Sheh (eureka seven) as Orihime and of course, Lodge as Kenpachi. Bleach: Bloody Thousand Year War premiered its first episode on October 10. The show is available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. Fans of the series threatened to hack the two Bleach and Bloody Thousand Year War after popular streaming platform Crunchyroll lost streaming rights. Source: Twitter

