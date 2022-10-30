Every supernatural actor in the Arrowverse

There have been numerous actors who have appeared in the long-running show at once Supernatural and the Arrowversewhich is made up of several different shows, including Arrow, the flash, super girl, Legends of tomorrowand batman. Supernatural is a dark fantasy show that follows the Winchester brothers (played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) as they hunt all manner of evil supernatural beings. The longest-running American live-action fantasy series, Supernatural raced for 15 seasons. Most of these seasons aired on the CW television channel. Due to its long run and the fact that the series often stuck to the monster of the week format, many actors appeared on Supernatural.

When The CW Created The Superhero Show Arrowit turned out to be very successful, so the network ran off of that success and churned out one new superhero show after another. the flash was the next show to air on the network, then DC’s Legends of Tomorrowthen the CW took over super girl from CBS for its second season, and so on and so forth. With several shows as part of the universe, many of which often relied on the Villain of the Week format like Supernatural, many actors have also appeared in the Arrowverse. With Supernatural and the Arrowverse sharing the same network, with similarities in style and tone, there’s a lot of crossover between the actors who have appeared on each show. Here is a list of all the actors who have appeared in both shows.

Andrea Brooks

Andrea Brooks started her long run on super girl in the first episode of its second season, “The Adventures of Supergirl”. Her character, Eve Tessmacher, is introduced as Cat Grant’s (Calista Flockhart) assistant, but then becomes assistant to James Olson (Mehcad Brooks), then Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). Eve is shown to be far more devious than initially perceived when it is revealed that she worked for Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) the whole time, as well as only started working for Lex under the orders of the secret organization Leviathan. Safer Supernatural, Andrea Brooks played the character Maria, also known as Gholandria the Wicked of Moondoor, in the Season 8 episode “LARP and the Real Girl”, who helps Sam and gives him information about the victims of fairy magic. She also played Katie Burns, the girl who is killed by the ghost of HH Holmes at the very beginning of the season 2 episode “No Exit”.

Alexander Calvert

Alexander Calvert became a series regular in Supernatural after the birth of his character Jack Kline in the show’s 12th season finale. Jack Kline is the son of Lucifer and a human, Kelly Kline, with the power of a Nephilim – the child of an angel and a human. In recent seasons of Supernatural, Jack’s powers are lost and returned, as is his life – on one occasion, his corpse is inhabited by the demon Belphegor. At the end of the last season of Supernatural, Jack becomes the new God, determined to create a better world and a better paradise than the God who came before him. As part of the Arrowverse, Alexander Calvert played the unstable and villainous Lonnie Machin, nicknamed Anarky, on Arrow. Originally introduced in season 4’s “The Candidate” as a mob enforcer, when a fight with Team Arrow leaves him badly burned, he becomes an extreme anarchist, ultimately planning (and failing) to destroy the half of Star City with a bomb.

Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy was a series regular in Arrow from the start of the series until the death of her character, Laurel Lance, in the series’ fourth season. Beginning as a complicated love for ArrowThe central character of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Laurel has grown far beyond that, showing her strength as a lawyer and then as a superhero, the Black Canary. Although Laurel died a hero in Arrow season 4, Kate Cassidy returned to Arrow as Laurel Lance from a different universe in the fifth season, and through this iteration of the character returned as a series regular for season 6. Supernatural, Katie Cassidy played the darkly humorous demon Ruby. Introduced in season 3’s “The Magnificent Seven”, Ruby dedicated herself to bringing about the return of Lucifer and manipulated the Winchesters to her own ends. In the Season 3 finale, “No Rest for the Wicked”, Lilith takes over Ruby’s host body and battles the Winchesters, before Sam ultimately stabs and kills Ruby’s host body with Ruby’s own knife.

Courtney Ford

While a young version of Nora Darhk appeared on ArrowCourtney Ford’s Nora Darhk (and, initially, the evil Mallus force that lived within her) premiered on Legends of tomorrow in Season 3. During his time on Legends of tomorrow, Nora has gone from villain to complex anti-hero to well-meaning legend — and loving wife to Ray Palmer, played by Courtney Ford’s real-life husband, Brandon Routh. On Supernatural, Courtney Ford played Kelly Kline, the human mother of Alexander Calvert’s Jack Kline. After being tricked by Lucifer into sleeping with him, Kelly becomes pregnant and the birth of her son with Lucifer ultimately kills her.

Madison McLaughlin

Madison McLaughlin’s Krissy Chambers was featured in Supernatural season 7, episode 11, “Adventures in Babysitting”. The daughter of another monster hunter, Krissy needs the help of the Winchester brothers when her father goes missing. Although at the end of the episode Krissy tells Dean that she and her father are quitting the hunting life, the following season Krissy returns for another adventure before saying again that she will try to live a life. normal. In Arrow, when Katie Cassidy’s Laurel Lance dies, Madison McLaughlin’s Evelyn Sharp steals Laurel’s primary weapon as the Black Canary, her Canary Cry. With a dark history that turned her against Damien Darhk, Evelyn assumes the role of canary and tries to kill Damien’s wife. Oliver stops her and she eventually joins Team Arrow as Artemis, but her loyalty lies with their enemies. After a battle on Lian Yu Island, Evelyn’s fate remains a mystery.

Mitch Pilegi

On Supernatural, Mitch Pileggi plays Samuel Campbell, the maternal grandfather of the Winchester brothers and himself a hunter. Samuel is first introduced in the episode “In the Beginning” in which Castiel sends Dean back to 1973 to investigate his family’s connection to a particular demon. The demon, Azazel, possessed Samuel’s body, ultimately leaving him dead. Samuel is then resurrected by Crowley in the 21st century and goes on many adventures with the Winchester brothers until he is controlled by the worm Khan and Sam is forced to kill him. In super girlMitch Pileggi stars as Rama Khan, a powerful being with geokinesis who leads the secret group Leviathan in their goal to protect Earth (using dubious to immoral means).

Sebastian Roche

Sebastian Roché appeared in Season 6 of Supernatural as Balthazar, an angel and old friend of Castiel (Misha Collins). When Castiel tries to open Purgatory, despite claiming he is still loyal to Castiel, Balthazar helps the Winchesters stop him from opening the doors, and Castiel ultimately kills him because of it. In batwoman, Sebastian Roché plays Dr. Campbell, a plastic surgeon in Gotham City, with sinister creepiness. Dr. Campbell is revealed to actually be Season 1’s evil figure, August Cartwright, in disguise – Cartwright having killed Dr. Campbell and taken his face in order to stay under the radar. Alice discovers Cartwright’s deception and unmasks him.

Helen Slater

On super girl, Helen Slater played Eliza Danvers, adoptive mother of Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and mother of Alex (Chyler Leigh). First introduced in the pilot episode, Eliza appears in a few episodes each season of super girl. A kind and caring mother, Eliza is also a brilliant scientist who helps her daughters, not only emotionally but also in their fight to protect National City, many times throughout the series. Safer Supernatural, Helen Slater played Susan Carter in the Season 4 episode “Family Remains”. Susan moves with her family to a new house with a dark past. The Winchester brothers help them discover the threat and put an end to it, and Susan thanks them for their help.

Other Overlapping Supernatural and Arrowverse Actors

Cameron Bancroft: The actor played Dr. Gaines on Supernatural and Mr. Blake, a follower of Vandal Savage in Legends of tomorrow.

The actor played Dr. Gaines on Supernatural and Mr. Blake, a follower of Vandal Savage in Legends of tomorrow. Demore Barnes: The actor played Archangel Raphael and his ship, Donnie Finnerman on Supernatural and Henry Hewitt on The flash.

The actor played Archangel Raphael and his ship, Donnie Finnerman on Supernatural and Henry Hewitt on The flash. Alex Dafoe: The actor played a stoner in Supernatural“There will be blood” and a master of ceremonies in Arrow“The Return of the Huntress”.

The actor played a stoner in Supernatural“There will be blood” and a master of ceremonies in Arrow“The Return of the Huntress”. Ona Grauer: The actor played Dean’s Crossroad Demon on Supernatural and the criminal Vivian, girlfriend of Cyrus Vanch, on Arrow.

The actor played Dean’s Crossroad Demon on Supernatural and the criminal Vivian, girlfriend of Cyrus Vanch, on Arrow. Hiro Kanagawa: The actor played the Game Show Host on Supernatural and Dr. Neil Lamb on Arrow.

The actor played the Game Show Host on Supernatural and Dr. Neil Lamb on Arrow. Andrew Kavadas: The actor played Mr. Russo on Supernatural and James Midas on Arrow.

The actor played Mr. Russo on Supernatural and James Midas on Arrow. Jennifer Koenig: The actor played Kate Fox on Supernatural and a black Kryptonian on Supergirl.

The actor played Kate Fox on Supernatural and a black Kryptonian on Supergirl. Curtis Lum: The actor played Inez on Supernatural and both a street vendor and demos in Supergirl.

The actor played Inez on Supernatural and both a street vendor and demos in Supergirl. Gracyn Shinyei: The actor played a young Amara on Supernatural and a young Kate Kane on Batwoman.

The actor played a young Amara on Supernatural and a young Kate Kane on Batwoman. Staite jewelry: The actor played Amy Pond (no, not this Amy Pond) on Supernatural and Dr. Bryce on Legends of tomorrow.

Whereas Supernatural and many shows in the Arrowverse have come to an end, as other Arrowverse shows continue, this list may grow. With the connection of the same network and non-human content, it’s no surprise that the list of shared actors is so long. Whether rewatching old shows or keeping up with the new ones, viewers should keep their eyes peeled for the actors who appear on both. Supernatural and Arrowverse shows.

