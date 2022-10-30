Entertainment
Diddy Kills Halloween In Joker Killer Costume As He Channels The Iconic Hollywood Villain
P. Diddy killed Halloween on Saturday night as he ran through the streets of Hollywood as the Joker after attending a Halloween party.
The 52-year-old rapper nailed the iconic DC villain top-to-bottom look for his wild night out, donning terrifying makeup and a green-purple suit.
Flanked by a masked henchman and with a fake machine gun in hand, Puffy fully embraced the psychotic Joker persona, performing for the cameras.
No kidding: P. Diddy, 52, killed Halloween on Saturday night as he ran through the streets of Hollywood as the Joker after attending a Halloween party
The tycoon’s three-piece suit included a green waistcoat over a patterned shirt and tie. A long purple coat was matched with striped baggy pants that sported a chain.
A thick mask of white make-up covered Diddy’s entire face, making his blackened eyes and crimson scowl stand out with each of his maniacal expressions.
The multi-platinum hitmaker’s dress shoes were made to look worn while a greasy lime-colored wig crowned her head.
Purple leather gloves covered his hands which clutched a toy machine gun. The elaborate costume brought out Diddy’s inner anarchism as he rode through town.
The inspiring Grammy winner documented his crazy Saturday night from start to finish, posting videos and photos to Instagram.
Before the madness: ‘Have a safe Halloween weekend,’ Diddy told her 19.1 million Instagram followers from the throne of her makeup chair
Ghoulish from Gotham: A thick mask of white make-up covered Diddy’s entire face, making his blackened eyes and crimson grimace stand out with each of his maniacal expressions
“Have a safe Halloween weekend,” Diddy told her 19.1 million Instagram followers from the throne of her makeup chair.
The Bad Boy Records founder told everyone to “be nice, be kind and drink responsibly” before telling people to “vibe louder” and “move with love”.
Diddy finally said everyone should have fun, then caused fake mayhem as the Joker, having fun as he dropped a grenade down the street and danced around cackling.
Sean John’s creator eerily mimicked the Joker’s maniacal laughter throughout the night, causing such a scene that Tyler, the Creator, 31, stopped his black truck to marvel at Diddy’s spectacle.
“That’s the highest level,” Tyler said, awestruck in his seat as Diddy seized the random moment and played it big on the street.
Villain Dapper DC: The mogul’s three-piece suit featured a green vest over a patterned shirt and tie. Her long purple coat was matched with striped baggy pants that sported a chain
Give him an Oscar: Puffy fully embraced the psychotic Joker persona, performing for the cameras
Tired of law and order: The elaborate costume brought out Diddy’s inner anarchist as he rode through town
Grammy-winning Gawker: Tyler, the creator, 31, stopped his black truck to marvel at Diddy’s show
“It’s a glorious night when you run into Tyler, the creator,” Diddy told the camera after rapper Who Dat Boy drove off in his truck.
Diddy’s rampage continued as cameras captured him at one point climbing a fire truck with what appeared to be a bottle of the tycoon’s high-end tequila after playing with a real spear -flames.
The serial entrepreneur’s latest liquor business is called DeLeon and currently sells five variations of tequila, ranging from $120 to $1,000 a bottle.
Towards the end of her night, Diddy sniffed into the camera and told whoever was behind that she smelled like 42-year-old Kim Kardashian, implying the megastar was her mystery recorder.
“Death,” she laughed, blown away by the rapper’s magnetic performance as they made their way to Club Love Diddy’s exclusive venue of “visionary fashion, elevated community, black excellence at the highest level and sex appeal. shamelessly and unmixed”.
Starting fires: The Bad Boy Records founder had a blast with a real flamethrower
Putting out the flames with tequila: The tycoon’s rampage continued as cameras captured him at one point climbing a fire truck with what appeared to be a bottle of his high-end tequila
Illegal amounts of success and charisma: The serial entrepreneur’s latest liquor business is called DeLeon and currently sells five variations of tequila, ranging from $120 to $1,000 a bottle.
A whiff of Kim Kardashian: Towards the end of her night, Diddy sniffed into the camera and told whoever was behind that she smelled like Kim Kardashian, 42, implying the megastar was her mystery recorder
