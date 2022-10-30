Entertainment
You can help create a Bollywood Masala on the spot
At the Covert Theater in Ponsonby on 11, 12, 18 and 19 November
Malini Yougendran
Auckland, October 31, 2022
What happens when a multicultural cast of improvisers from Auckland take on Bollywood?
A theater group in Auckland ventured to answer this question.
With support from the Covert Theater in Ponsonby, producers Ambika Ganesh-Kumar and Yoong Ru Heng have produced Improv Masala, an impromptu show to be performed four nights in November, celebrating Bollywood film masala in all its glory.
This is an unscripted performance, with the audience offering suggestions to inspire the story and the actors will create the dialogue and dance on the spot.
Spectators will not be called on stage.
We take Bollywood and we base it a lot on life in Auckland, whether as migrants or New Zealand born. We add song and dance to it, said Ambika.
Our editor told us that about 55 years ago he was involved in the production of Evam Inderjit, a play written by the late Girish Karnad, which had a similar interaction between the main character and the audience; except that all the actors came from the gallery.
About Ambika Ganes-Kumar
A member of the Covert Theater for over six years, Ambika has Indian Tamil roots.
She moved to Auckland as a teenager and grew up on a steady diet of Tamil and Hindi films. She is an IT professional by day and discovered improv when she was a stay-at-home mom of two preschoolers. Now his children also do improv in Covert children’s programs.
I love improvisation and wanted to do something that puts our diversity first. I want to bring Bollywood masala to improv audiences and bring more South Asians into the improv scene, she said.
Ambika approached Prayas Theater because she believes in connecting with different communities and understands how to celebrate storytelling, not mock it.
She found Prayas’ ideas useful. This connection resulted in the participation of members of the Théâtre Prayas in an improvisation workshop in September.
About Yoong Ru Heng
Heng is of Malaysian descent and a lifelong Bollywood fan.
She also works in IT during the day.
I started out with improv as a way to build my confidence, and stuck with it for the fun, the laughs, and the creativity, she said.
Heng has been a member of Covert for three years and took the opportunity to join as a co-producer.
The vision for this show is to be inclusive of all ethnic groups and showcase the sweetness and joy of masala films and make it relevant to New Zealand audiences, she said.
With this philosophy, the multicultural cast includes Indians, Sri Lankans, Chinese Malaysians, British, Russian Canadians and New Zealanders from Aotearoa.
None of them have a commonly spoken language other than English, which itself is a byproduct of colonization and generational migration.
According to Ambika, there is a lot of comedy to be exploited in the gaps between cultures.
It’s an absolute joy to play with and what has become clear as we play through these gaps is that some things are universal – feelings, relationships, parents, she said.
About the Secret Theater
The Covert Theater is New Zealand’s largest improv comedy troupe.
Founded by Wade Jackson in 2001, it opened its hall in 2020. It houses many improvised genres: Shakespeare, Broadway, film noir, murder mystery and Star Trek.
And now it gives way to another: the masala genre, invented by Bollywood, is a hodgepodge of genres with an Indian twist – hence the name masala, which is a mixture of spices.
It includes action, musical, romance, comedy, melodrama, family and, of course, dance.
Bollywood is global, and it is adored and consumed by millions around the world, not just South Asians. We invite you to the Covert Theater in Ponsonby as we serve Bollywood story on the spot. There will be drama, fights, dance, earworms and comedy, Heng said.
Malini Yugendran is a Indian press link Auckland-based reporter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
