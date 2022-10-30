George RR Martin Slams ‘Illegitimate’ Changes Hollywood Makes When Adapting Books





game of thrones Writer George RR Martin has called out those in Hollywood who make “illegitimate” alterations to books to make them fit for the screen. READ MORE:House Of The Dragon Final Recap: A Fiery Ending Sets Up The Mother Of All Wars In a conversation with The sand man author Neil Gaiman at New York Citys Symphony Space last week (October 27), Martin spoke about the obligation to be faithful to written material “- something he said is a controversial issue in Hollywood (according toVariety). The author went on to explain that he thinks the book should always be honored. How faithful should you be? Some people don’t think they have to be faithful at all. There’s this phrase going around: I’m going to make it mine. I hate that phrase,” Martin said. He continued: There are changes that you must make or are called upon to make that seem to me legitimate. And there are others that are not legitimate. Martin then explained how he adapted Roger Zelaznys Camelot’s Last Defender for an episode of The twilight zone and was asked about choosing between two types of props due to budget constraints in a battle scene. Martin remembers calling author Zelazny for advice because it was his novel that was being adapted. It is, in my opinion, the kind of things that you are called upon to do in Hollywood that are legitimate,” he continued, before speaking of an “illegitimate change that he felt that a network television had asked him to do. I was new to Hollywood, Martin recalls the time he was asked to do it. I didn’t say, you fucking morons. Meanwhile, Dragon Houseseason two won’t be released until 2024, according to HBO. Thegame of thronesthe first season of the prequels recently ended on Sunday (October 23) with an episodeThe black queenwhich set the stage for the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Following the show’s renewal for a second season in August, Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, said Vulture: Don’t expect it in 23, but I sometimes think in 24. He added: We were just starting to work out the plan, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be shy or secretive, but you don’t mean he’ll be ready on that date, and then you’ll have to move him.

