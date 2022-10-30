Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood anti-national, they like to ridicule and defame Indian values

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood anti-national: Kangana Ranaut never minces words when it comes to her unapologetic opinions and fiery statements. The outspoken actress once again snapped Bollywood and Aamir Khan at the India Today Conclave recently. After calling out Aamir for his intolerant remark and indicating his interest in joining politics, Kangana slammed Bollywood for ridiculing Indian values. According to dhaakad actor, B-town filmmakers have long shown India and its culture in a negative light through the film medium. According to Kangana, a certain section of Bollywood is anti-national as they have called themselves nationalist.

KANGANA RANAUT MENTIONS SEXISM AND PAY PARITY IN BOLLYWOOD

The actor was quoted saying: Conventional Bollywood has always strayed from its roots and always ridiculed our values ​​or a particular section. My fight against this has been going on for a decade. Whether I spoke of sexism in the number of articles or equal pay for all. There is a section that works to make money, while a new segment has emerged from National Awakening that focuses on storytelling related to oppressed sections of society. There are films about national unity and integrity or projecting our country positively on the global platform.

KANGANA RANAUT CALLS OUT THE BOLLYWOOD MAFIA

Kangana further said: Many films have shown India in a negative light by emphasizing corruption and jugaad. But honest, hard-working Indians rejected this account. She concluded by saying: Those among the Bollywood mafia who wouldn’t stand up for the national anthem have started to endorse nationalism as they are now afraid that brands will dissociate themselves from them. Brands that previously supported anti-nationals understood that people today have gained a new national consciousness. It is the beginning of a new era.

Kangana is currently working on its realizationEmergencywhere she plays Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen inTejaswhere she plays an Air-Force pilot.

