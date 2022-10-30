Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood anti-national, they like to ridicule and defame Indian values
Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood anti-national: Kangana Ranaut never minces words when it comes to her unapologetic opinions and fiery statements. The outspoken actress once again snapped Bollywood and Aamir Khan at the India Today Conclave recently. After calling out Aamir for his intolerant remark and indicating his interest in joining politics, Kangana slammed Bollywood for ridiculing Indian values. According to dhaakad actor, B-town filmmakers have long shown India and its culture in a negative light through the film medium. According to Kangana, a certain section of Bollywood is anti-national as they have called themselves nationalist.
KANGANA RANAUT MENTIONS SEXISM AND PAY PARITY IN BOLLYWOOD
The actor was quoted saying: Conventional Bollywood has always strayed from its roots and always ridiculed our values or a particular section. My fight against this has been going on for a decade. Whether I spoke of sexism in the number of articles or equal pay for all. There is a section that works to make money, while a new segment has emerged from National Awakening that focuses on storytelling related to oppressed sections of society. There are films about national unity and integrity or projecting our country positively on the global platform.
KANGANA RANAUT CALLS OUT THE BOLLYWOOD MAFIA
Kangana further said: Many films have shown India in a negative light by emphasizing corruption and jugaad. But honest, hard-working Indians rejected this account. She concluded by saying: Those among the Bollywood mafia who wouldn’t stand up for the national anthem have started to endorse nationalism as they are now afraid that brands will dissociate themselves from them. Brands that previously supported anti-nationals understood that people today have gained a new national consciousness. It is the beginning of a new era.
Kangana is currently working on its realizationEmergencywhere she plays Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen inTejaswhere she plays an Air-Force pilot.
For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check this space on India.com.
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thetimesofbengal.com/national/kangana-ranaut-calls-bollywood-anti-national-they-like-to-ridicule-and-defame-indian-values/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood anti-national, they like to ridicule and defame Indian values
- Nearly 1,000 migrants arrive in the UK a day as Suela claims to have ignored advice…
- Field hockey No. 5 Virginia closes regular season with loss to No. 2 Maryland – The Cavalier Daily
- Dozens of dogs dress up for the Jamaica Plain Dog Costume Parade
- The former Russian officer who turned on Putin announces his next moves
- Volcano Watch: Aftershock forecast lets you know what to expect after a major earthquake
- George RR Martin Slams ‘Illegitimate’ Changes Hollywood Makes When Adapting Books
- Why the United States has a diesel shortage
- A trio of Trump-related lawsuits will be heard in New York on Monday
- Boris Johnson has justified the EU’s overly legalistic approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol
- Africa: Technological Innovation Critical to Africa’s Economic Growth
- 2 unique buying opportunities in a decade in a bear market in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq