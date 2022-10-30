Ram Setu & Thank God Box Office Collection Day 5: Flop!





The October 25 release movies Ram Setu and Thank God are not doing well at the box office. Both films opened to mixed reviews and got off to an average start. Ram Setu is the more efficient among the two versions. It grossed 50 crore at the worldwide box office while star Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra grossed 30.43 crore. Despite the holiday season, both films failed to take advantage of the occasion. Both biggies have seen significant declines in collections. And now Friday’s drops have solidified the flop verdict for the two big players. Also Read: Ram Setu OTT Release Date, Star Cast, Makers, Plot, More Details Here Box Office Collection Day 5 Looks like thank goodness is running out of fuel while Akshay’s film is doing decent at the box office. Thank goodness will end his run with less than 40 crore as Akshay’s standout is aiming for a lifetime of 75 crore, domestically, though it all depends on how the latter performs in the coming weekdays. According to early business estimates, Ram Setu collects 7 crores while Thank God seeks to add 3.85 crores to his cash registers. On top of that, Ram Setu hit around the nett 50 crore mark, domestically, while thank goodness crossed nett 25 crore. Advance Reservations Day 5 Ram Setu and Thank God continue the downward trend in advance bookings for the fifth consecutive day. Ram Setu managed to rack up Rs 1.1 crores from bookings while thank goodness produced 59.44 Lakhs for Saturday. Standout Akshay had racked up Rs 1.37 crores while standout Ajay Rs 66L for the fourth day. It’s pure public disinterest in the two biggies. Ram Setu is made on a budget of 150 crores and thank goodness is made on a budget of 70 crores, according to reports. And to emerge as a successful film, the first one will have to produce around 175 crore nett and thank goodness around 80-85 crore which has now become an impossible task to recover.



