Death Eaters have overtaken Universal Hollywoods Wizarding World Of Harry Potter





For the first time, Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights include wizards … [+] world of harry potter Julie Tremaine For Residents of the Wizarding World in the Harry Potter novels, a Death Eater is pretty much the last person they would want to see other than the Dark Lord Voldemort himself, the leader of the evil faction trying to seize power over the entire magical world. But at Universal Studios Hollywood this year, the Death Eaters are part of Halloween Horror Nights. The terrifying annual event turns the theme park (and its counterparts in Orlando, Japan and Singapore) into an after-hours hellscape with haunted houses and scary areas full of chainsaw-wielding monsters doing their best to give you nightmares. It’s so popular and highly anticipated that HHN regularly wins awards for hosting the best Halloween theme park event in the country. Hogsmeade during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood Courtesy of Ordinary Adventures Universal Studios opened the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hogsmeade in 2010 in Orlando (and another part, Diagon Alley, in 2014), then opened the Hollywood version of Hogsmeade in 2016. The area is themed around the wizarding town of Hogsmeade in the Harry Potter Books, which is located just outside Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where Harry and his friends attend a magical boarding school. The grounds include wizarding shops, the Three Broomsticks restaurant, the Hogwarts Express train and Hogwarts Castle, home to the Harry Potter dark ride and the forbidden journey. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Normally, the area is a safe haven during horror nights, which is a level of dread that may be too intense for guests. (The events website has a clear warning not to bring children under 13.) But this year, as the entrance to Hogsmeade approaches, you can tell something is different. . A strange green glow illuminates the normally cheerful buildings. Fog rises from below. The Dark Mark, a skull insignia that followers of Voldemort wear as a sign of loyalty, is engraved on the tower of Hogwarts. And cloaked, malevolent figures emerge from dark corners, brandishing their wands and threatening to cast unforgivable curses in your direction. A Death Eater at Universal Hollywood Carly Caramanna The Death Eaters are so scary, especially with the green fog, said theme park vlogger Peter Sciretta. I wish that happened every night here. He and Kitra Remick are popular theme park vloggers Ordinary Adventures, who make YouTube videos of Halloween Horror Nights and other theme park events. (Their full overview of the Harry Potter Fright Zone and other HHN offerings is available here.) That’s what I wanted [for so] many years, in Wizarding World, added Remick. The Dark Mark is carved into Hogwarts Castle during Halloween Horror Nights Courtesy of Ordinary Adventures At Universal Orlando, Halloween Horror Nights takes place at its Universal Studios grounds, but dark arts at Hogwarts with Death Eaters and a nightly castle projection show happens at Islands of Adventure. While the Death Eaters are scary, the area is still one of the least scary elements of the Halloween event: there are no severed limbs strewn about, or scythe-wielding demons chasing you, like there are. there are some in other scary areas and inside haunted houses. . But for Harry Potter fans, it’s an exciting new addition that brings to life a different, decidedly nastier element of the books.

