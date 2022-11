Megan Fox and MGK’s Bondage & Priest Halloween Costumes 2022: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: VEGAN/BACKGRID Megan Fox37, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, turned heads on Saturday night when they showed off two epic Halloween costumes. The actress and rapper attended the Vas Morgans party in West Hollywood, Calif., and were photographed in their looks as they held hands outside the venue. Megan looked sexy in a bondage outfit which included a long black velvet dress, black PVC bra, matching panties under fishnet tights and black boots as MGK wore a priest outfit which included a long black and red dress with a cross on the front. this. More about Megan Fox The lovebirds also had similar blonde hair colors, as Megan kept her tresses long and MGK did the same with her chin-length style. They made their way through an outside crowd as they got in and out of a black vehicle overnight, and looked relaxed as they stayed close to each other. MGK was also holding a chain attached to the necklace his fiancée wore with her costume. Megan and MGK’s latest bondage and priest costumes arrive just a day after making headlines for another set of iconic costumes. They dressed up as a former couple Pamela Anderson and Tom Lee when they attended the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Friday, October 28. mini dress with a light pink top and transparent heels. MGK wore a white tank top, which Tommy was known to wear a lot in the 90s, black PVC pants and boots. He also had tattoos on his arm and short black hair. Along with being photographed at the party, Megan took instagram to share Pictures she and her fiance posed for Pamela and Tommy. But are they even costumes, she wrote in the caption before the snaps received a large amount of compliments. Black-haired MGK new level unlocked! He should keep it, one fan wrote while another wrote about how the future husband and wife nailed the suits. Hot Items Currently trendy now



MGK also took his own instagram to share two photographs, including one of him and Megan and one of the real Pamela and Tommy in the same look, and a controversial video with a funny caption. happy halloween maidens, he said. Related link Related: JoJo Siwa, Tom Felton and More Dressed as Harry Potter Characters for Halloween: Pics

