Who was Lee Ji Han, the Korean actor who died in the stampede that killed 151 people during a Halloween celebration in South Korea

After the tragic stampede during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon district of South Korea’s Salt capital, where at least 151 people died and 150 others were injured, the famous actor has been confirmed to have died. Lee Ji Han (24) former program participant “Produce 101 Season 2“.

Production company 935 Entertainment, which Lee Ji Han belonged to, confirmed the news with a statement on social media. The young man had made his acting debut in the series “Today was another day Nam Hyun” in 2019.

“It’s heartbreaking to welcome you with sad news. Actor Lee Ji Han, a valued family member of 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment, became a star in the sky and left us”, he reports on Instagram.

The particular and sad detail of the display is that the photo chosen is only black, in a clear sign of mourning.

“We express our most sincere condolences to the bereaved families who are deeply saddened by the sudden loss and to all who love, cherish and mourn with actor Lee Ji Han,” the text continued.







The sad news of Lee Ji Han's death at the production company 935entertainment.

He says the actor “was a friendly, warm friend to everyone.” “Infinitely bright and innocent, always smiling brightly and greeting each other bravely, it was so good in his eyes, and it’s hard to believe we won’t be able to see it anymore,” they lament.

“We also hoped it wasn’t true, and we were very surprised to hear the news,” added the producer. “From 935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, the actor’s image will be remembered for a long time, which shone beautifully with his passion for acting“, they continued.

“Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased in his last trip“, concludes the text.

As stated in Wikipedia, the most recognized encyclopedia on the Internet, “Produce 101 Season 2” is a reality survival show from the South Korean TV channel Mnet.

“Unlike last season, this time the participants are men. The show gives the audience the chance to ‘produce’ a K-pop boy group, choosing the concept, the first song and their name,” the show’s description reads.

Several of his peers like Park Hee Seok and Kim Do Hyun, also expressed themselves on Instagram. Ji Han left this world and went to a better place. Please come and greet him on his last trip,” Park Hee Sok posted.

For her part, Kim Do Hyun posted, “My condolences to those who left early in the Itaewon incident. You can’t even imagine the pain of the family.”

the deadly stampede

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced the start of a period of national mourning due to the deadly human stampede and promised a “thorough investigation” into its causes.

This command will run a emergency operation to provide first aid for those affected and that they have beds and hospital care.

In videos shared on social media, emergency crews are shown practicing resuscitation maneuvers on dozens of people on the sidewalks of Itaewon. But within hours, those rows became rows of corpses, piled up in the streets and covered with improvised blankets.







Death rush in Sel.

The causes of the accident were still under investigation, but it happened in a small alley in the downtown area. 50 cases of cardiorespiratory arrest originally, plus a huge demand for medical services.

In addition, some 400 first aiders from across the country have been deployed to the capital to help treat the injured.

