Bollywood Horror – Will Hindi horror movies learn to rely solely on the scary factor?

Posted on 31.10.22, 06:12

Horror comedy? Yes. Horror with a social message? Yes. Horror with eroticism? Yes. Sheer horror? What is that?! When was the last time Bollywood made a horror movie without depending on the crutch of other genres? Honestly, we really don’t remember. At a time when Hollywood, and world cinema as a whole, is reinventing the horror genre in myriad ways, Bollywood is stuck in a rut, even its minor experiments with horror are yielding results that are at best only half-watchable, and awful (not the way they should be) at worst.

Rise and fall Apart from mahal and Madhumatiwhen asked to name my favorite horror movies in hindi cinema, the last one i can think of is Bhoot, which was made 19 years ago. Even further back is Raat, who turned 30 this year. What’s remarkable is that both were directed by Ram Gopal Varma, who can well and truly be credited with snatching the genre from the Ramsay Brothers, whose 80s horror fare pushed the genre into the chintzy mess whose consequences are still being felt today. Their Bandh Darwaza, Purani Haveli and Purana Mandir can only be watched if one is feeling particularly masochistic or after drinking a few pegs of extremely cheap booze. Or maybe both.

Unfortunately, RGV’s creativity diving to incredibly low depths also affected the horror films he made later. Phoonk, Agyaat and Bhoot’s Return are some examples and the genre then passed into the hands of the Bhatts, whose successful attempt to remake the hit Holly What lies beneath as Raaz, gave them the idea not only to launch a franchise, but also to marry average horror with eroticism. Emraan Hashmi locks lips in every Raaz so the film became a different type of horror story and the genre the term horrex was the only imaginative piece sunk to the lowest depths with Ragini MMS 2, Creature, Alone etc

Horror-Plus Hindi horror, at present, is not just horror. Horror comedy, social horror, creature comedy and, of course, gibberish define the genre.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had directed a segment in Netflixs ghost stories and directed the recent sci-fi horror film Dobaara, believes that pure horror in Bollywood doesn’t have the kind of support it should have. Horror has a large audience in India, but there aren’t enough movies being made and very little experimentation in this genre taking place here. In our cinema, horror is often associated with sin, and as a result, you have these erotica-based horror movies that make a lot of money but aren’t essentially good movies. It’s mostly the area of ​​B movies where we’ve relegated horror. But I think long long evolve ho raha hai. Horror films that arrive from outside do so much business. Which shows the audience is already there as filmmakers we need to explore more, Anurag told The Telegraph.

The fact that India has a good market for horror is illustrated by the fact that Conspiracy films have found one of their biggest markets in this country. Patrick Graham, who did horror fare like Ghoul and Pay, agrees with Anurag Kashyap that horror in Hindi cinema needs to be rescued from the B-zone it is stuck in. Horror in India really needs to be taken out of this category of trash it has been largely relegated to. Horror doesn’t have to be that childish, titillating silliness that has to tick certain boxes and scare every three minutes. That’s not what horror should be. It doesn’t have to be a Halloween special aimed at young teenagers, you know. It can be mature and like any other good story, horror needs to have some solid drama. When people do horror they feel like they have to tick the boxes for scary and exciting scenes and they think that just because it’s horror they don’t need to write a good story . But the truth is, if you don’t have a good story in a movie, it can turn out completely lame, that’s how Graham breaks it down for The Telegraph.

The fact that horror doesn’t work as a pure genre in Bollywood is exemplified by Vicky Kaushal, while promoting her movie Supernatural Bhoot, part one: the haunted ship, telling The Telegraph that when approached with the 2020 film, he was shocked the film didn’t have at least a few songs. I thought, Ismein pucca kuch romantic hoga ismein pucca paanch gaaney honge I was trying to find a possibility to remix a song in the film. I read the script and was very surprised to know that there was no such thing. It was just pure horror. From the first page to the last, we stuck to the story, there was no unnecessary romantic subplot, Vicky had said then. Bhoot was a box office disaster, and there’s been no talk of the second part since.

Genre Hodgepodge As things stand, horror in Bollywood needs to be supported and supplemented with other elements to make it mainstream. In 2007, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, experimented with comedy-horror and became a runaway success. A few other films of the genre followed, most of which fell by the wayside. Go Goa Gone was Bollywood’s first attempt at a zombie comedy and although well received, it didn’t do much for the genre. This Friday will see the release of Phone Bhoot, with Katrina Kaif in the lead, in what sounds like a desi answer to ghost hunters. We’re not too sure about this one.

Horror tempered with social commentary is a bankable genre in Hollywood today, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele and his movies like get out and We. Four years ago, Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor, successfully married horror with urban legend, comedy, folklore and social commentary to make a murder near Rs 200 crore at the box office. Its success proved to be a turning point for the genre, but Paris the same year and Chhorii, the one released in 2021, although well intentioned, lacked inventiveness, and did not leave a mark.

But Bulbbul, a powerfully rendered feminist and revisionist tale of a wronged woman told through the trope of horror, has done very well for Netflix. Much like Tumbbad, perhaps the best example of local horror in recent times. Stree director Amar Kaushik is back with Bhediya, billed as India’s first creature comedy. Slated for release in late November, the film has mainstream stars like Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon and was shot almost entirely in Arunachal Pradesh. The werewolf type, which Bhediya as its name suggests falls in, is virtually untouched in Bollywood and it is hoped that the film will find plenty of takers, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made earlier this year.