Korean actor Lee Ji Han dies in Salt stampede

Lee Ji Hancandidate for a South Korean reality TV show ‘Produced 101′ in its second season, died in the stampede during Halloween celebrations in Salt which has claimed, so far, 153 lives. The first actor in 2017 in the web drama Today was another day Nam Hyun.

“EIt is true that Lee Ji Han died as a result of the Itaewon accident on October 29.e“, specifies the agency. 935 Entertainment on the portal of Xports News. “We also wish that wasn’t true and we’re shocked to hear the news.“, they add.

The talent agency didn’t give further details as they say the family are “in deep pain now” after the loss of the actor and TV personality, so they are being very careful; “rest in peace“, close the portal declarations.

Soompi reports that the news broke after fellow “Produce 101” members, such as Park Hee Seok, Kim Do Hyun and Cho Jin Hyungthey will begin to share on death: “Ji Han left this world and went to a comfortable place. We ask you to say goodbye to him on his last trip“, they write on social networks.

At least 153 people die in Salt stampede

Last Saturday, October 29, a stampede during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district of the South Korean capital of Salt left a toll that is currently he is counted in 153 deaths. Consequently, the President Yoon Suk-yeol declared national mourning in the country. Asian

The events happened after part of the crowd intended to celebrate ‘rushed’ into an alley and the authorities came to try to control the crowd. In the images, we see people pressed against walls, standing still or trying to get out of the crowd.

