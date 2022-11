Iconic Bollywood film Dil Toh Pagal Hai turns 25; stars to share memory messages for fans

Toshiro Agarwal Updated: 44 minutes ago Follow This Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic Bollywood romance film Dil Toh Pagal Hai . The film was directed by legend Yah Chopra and was also its producer along with his son, Aditya Chopra . It featured the stars Shah Rukh Khan , Madhouri said Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Farida Jalal and Aruna Irani in leading roles. This multi-award-winning film was the highest-grossing film of the year, 1997. Even after the 25 years since its launch, Dil Toh Pagal Hai continues to be one of the most reviewed films in Indian cinema. As it perfectly captures the charm of King Khans and his chemistry with the Dance Queen of the era, madhuri Said. The film also explores the love that exists in an everlasting friendship between Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, who won Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the film, recently posted photos of BTS from the set of the film and fans are taken back in time. Along with the photos, the actress also captioned Memories that last forever #25yearsofdtph #timeflies #memoriesforlife, she also tagged her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. It looks like Karisma isn’t the only one excited about Dil To Pagal Hai’s Silver Jubilee. Leading Lady Madhuri Dixit also took to Instagram to share a fun video of the iconic song Are re Are as she quizzed fans on their favorite song from the film. The video features Madhuri dancing to the tune of Are re Are and comes with the caption Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favorite song from the movie. Which one is yours? #25YearsOfDTPH.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra can be seen sharing their love in the comments section, actors Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor and Malaika Arora can also be found in the comments. The production that built the project that gave the world this wonderful film, Yash Raj Movies also shared a keepsake message on their Instagram. The post featured a video of highlights from the film and was accompanied by the caption 25 years ago Rahul asked Mohabbat kya hai? and Dil To Pagal Hai have redefined love and friendship for all of us! Celebrating a film close to our hearts combined #25YearsOfDTPH and tagged stars Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Akshay Kumar. Dil Toh Pagal Hai had received several awards at several award ceremonies. Farah Khan and Shiamak Davar were the film’s choreographers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mirchi.in/stories/movies/the-iconic-bollywood-movie-dil-toh-pagal-hai-turns-25-stars-to-share-memory-posts-for-the-fans/95189039

