I was wrong about the Bayonetta 3 dub scandal

Well, as is always the case, I was wrong. To make it up to you, because why not, voice actress Hellena Taylor made a few videos in which she accused – or at least implied – PlatinumGames of only offering her $4,000 to voice Bayonetta for the third entry in the series from the same name. She asked fans to boycott the game, which some surely did and not many others. I’m boycotting Bayonetta 3 in the sense that I still haven’t completed the first two Bayonettas and have to accept the painful truth that not everything good is for me.





I’m fine with games. If they are perfect for you, go for it. We need more games that look like they’re out of the year 2000. I respect Bayonetta, she’s an important character for a lot of fans. I also respect some of those same fans who felt the new game did some weird fading thanks to some bad story choices. Again, I haven’t played it, so I’ll have to trust the people who have. That said, I was wrong to trust Hellena Taylor completely.

I say “completely” because, as with any part of show business, the voiceover world is a maze of pain. Bayonetta is an iconic character and her voice is an iconic part of said iconic character. When she hinted – she denies hinting, but look at the videos and damn it – she was only offered $4,000 to play Bayonetta most people thought that meant the whole game. What she actually meant was that she was offered at least $15,000, maybe more, to voice the character. She turned it down, then was later offered a smaller cameo for $4,000. So, yeah, it’s true that he was offered $4,000, but that was only after he turned down more money for the lead role.

When called out for it, she pivoted and asked people to donate to charities, including those that promote the suppression of reproductive rights. ‘Cause if you wanna turn heel, you gotta get mean. I’m sure if there’s one thing Bayonetta herself would approve of, it’s making sure people don’t have the right to choose what to do with their bodies. Just perfect. No fucking notes.

That doesn’t mean PlatinumGames was completely up to speed. Critics were right to point out that voice actors for games do destroy their throats for franchises that make hundreds of millions of dollars. Do I think actors in games deserve residue? Why, yes I do. I think a lot of people in games deserve residuals. I think a lot of people who work on video games deserve residuals. That’s why I was ready to believe Hellena Taylor.

But I was wrong to say that PlatinumGames was the only jerk here and not just because it turns out Hellena Taylor also voices Phyllis Schlafly in her head. I was wrong because I believed someone who looked upset – which I’m sure was! — talking about a deal that seemed legal, but horrible. It’s not so much about “well, in this world you’d believe it” as having worked in entertainment for most of my adult life and seeing people fucked from every angle.

Which is why what Taylor did is particularly shitty. She played a lot with us. Although, to be honest, I get played all the time. I’ve already spent $20 on Marvel Snap for things that don’t make any gameplay difference with this very free game. You can set a clock by having me play someone or a company in games. I bought a Virtual Boy the first day it came out.

But Taylor just rolled back other talent in other games that are try to get better deals. Whether Taylor’s announced base deal of $15,000 to $20,000 was good or not, she implied a very different number omitting a lot of important context. It’s basically the price is right, except instead of the right price, she got as close to the lie as possible without going over it.

Other talents will suffer. When actors with more legitimate – or at least more honest – issues speak up, many fans, journalists, and game companies will pick up on this story. They will be cynical and suspicious. Which, listen, is good that idiots like me learn to look for the story behind the story before they screw up like hell. But it’s horribly shitty that the other lesson for a lot of fans is not to trust people talking about their work. To assume that they automatically lie or “forget” to mention important details. The next person with real, honest complaints won’t get the warm reception Taylor gave for his bullshit.

Hellena Taylor has played a lot of people, myself included, because we care about ourselves. We believed her because we saw talented video game companies, from actors and writers to artists, designers, musicians and quality assurance people. I’m sure it sucked to be a die-hard Bayonetta fan hearing that one of their favorite franchises was fucking key talent ahead of a highly anticipated release. Fans didn’t want to boycott Bayonetta 3. They just wanted to know that PlatinumGames treated its talent with respect.

