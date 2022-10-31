“Magpie Murders” Recap: Episode 3

Magpie killings airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. and is available for streaming. Recap it previous episode.

Follow your favorite dramas and mysteries by signing up to our newsletter, Dramalogue.

Throwback to an argument, about a throwback. Seven years ago, Alan and Susan clashed over one of his books. Alan wanted to be a serious writer and didn’t like his Atticus Pünd novels to be mere entertainment. To that end, he had included a flashback chapter about Pünd’s time in Auschwitz in a novel; Susan found this unnecessary. After this hostile encounter, she and Alan communicated only by email.

Alan had strong opinions about his books: Back in the present, when Charles accidentally called his next novel The Magpie Murders during their dinner in London together before Alan’s death, Alan strongly objected to the inclusion of “the”. Alan was drunk: dinner was to be a celebration of the completion of the manuscript. The night was further ruined by a server dropping plates, Charles tells Susan.

Charles and the company wanting to buy Clover Books need Susan to decide quickly if she wants to become CEO. Andreas also needs a decision from her on whether she will move with him to Crete to operate a hotel his cousin bought with loaned money. He told his school that he was quitting his teaching job at the end of term; he wants to spend his life with Susan after six years together. But she says she doesn’t think she can join him, much to his disappointment.

Like Susan’s sister, Katie, Andreas has known Alan and his ex-wife Melissa longer than Susan. he was even at their wedding. Susan has gained both a bestselling author and a boyfriend through Katie’s connection with Alan and Andreas.

Atticus Pünd investigates the relationship between Robert Blakiston and his recently deceased mother, Mary. Robert’s father left Mary when Robert was young. Mary then moved with Robert and his brother Sam from a farmhouse in Pye Hall to work as a housekeeper. Sir Magnus Pye served as something of a surrogate father to Robert, paying for his education and then helping him find a job and an apartment.

Sam died in an accident when he was young. Robert doesn’t want to talk about it; after Pünd leaves, Robert’s fiancée Joy says that Robert should have told the detective about the accident. Joy found Mary nice until she and Robert told Mary they were engaged. Mary refused to sanction the marriage, saying she didn’t want future generations to be “defiled” – and Joy is Black.

Pünd also talks to Brent, the gardener at Pye Hall. He was the one who found Mary dead at the bottom of the stairs in the house. He also reveals that Sir Magnus had affairs, including with his servants. He even got a governess, Miss Darnley, pregnant. Sir Magnus blamed Brent for the Pye Hall burglary and the loss of Roman antiquities – he should have watched the house while the Pyes were away – and possibly fired Brent – ​​that was unclear. But Brent was not at Pye Hall when Sir Magnus was killed: he left around 8am and Sir Magnus was killed around 9am.

Pünd believes the burglary was not a burglary, although he does not explain. He finds a piece from the stolen collection, a silver brooch, in the window of Whiteley’s antique shop in Saxby-on-Avon. Jack Whiteley, the owner, tells Pünd it has already been sold and won’t reveal how he got it. His wife Gemma insists it is from a flea market.

Susan continues her own investigation into Alan’s death and the missing chapter of Magpie killings. She goes to the restaurant where Charles and Alan had their uncomfortable dinner to talk to the server who made a fuss. His name is Lee Jaffery, and he too is a mystery writer, an unpublished aspiring writer. He hated Alan and was so surprised to see him that he dropped plates.

Lee took a writing class with Alan and shared his idea for one of his novels in detail with Alan. It was called Magpie killings, and the lord of a manor has his head cut off there. Lee knows from the ad for Alan’s next novel that Alan stole his idea. He wrote to Jemima of Clover Books about the plagiarism but never heard back. Jemima has since left Clover, so Susan can’t talk to her about it.

Eager to know how Alan is doing Magpie killings ends, Susan asks Lee who killed the field squire in his book. She was the lord’s wife: he found out she was having an affair and was going to kick her out, so she fought back. Alan has at least reversed who had the cases in his book, and there remains a possibility that Sir Magnus’ wife, Frances, killed him – she was the one who found his body, after all.

Susan tells Charles about Alan’s plagiarism, though she admits that Lee’s book is poorly written – he sent her his manuscript. Charles says he contacted Jemima, who photocopied Alan’s manuscript, and she said she didn’t think she had missed any pages. Charles explains that Jemima left because she found another job.

While Susan reads and rereads the unfinished Magpie killings, she imagines her characters as people in Alan’s life that she met while searching for the lost chapter, because Alan based so many characters on people he knew: John Whiteley is based on Alan’s neighbor , John White, in addition to other borrowings. But a character does not come from the life of Alan but from that of Susan: Sir Magnus Pye is “played” by his father.

He had a stroke and is in the hospital, Katie tells Susan, and wants to see Susan. But Susan refuses: she has not forgiven him for having abandoned their family. It’s been thirty years since she’s seen him, and she’s not going to visit him now, even though Katie thinks it would give Susan some closure.

Pissed off about her dad and her inability to find the missing chapter of Magpie killings, Susan calls Andreas from his lonely apartment, but he ignores the call. She leaves a message asking her for a little more time to make her decision about Crete. Maybe we could make it work, she said.