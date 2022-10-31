Daniel Craig and Stephen Colbert talk about actor, James Bond at Montclair Film Fundraiser

You never know where the conversation will go after Stephen Colbert mixes you a drink on the NJPAC stage.

Colbert spoke to Daniel Craig, who stars in The glass onion: a mystery at loggerheadsthe opening night film of the Montclair Film Festival – on James Bond, acting and other topics, plus playful banter on Friday 28th October. The 90-minute event was a fundraiser for the Montclair Film Festival.

Craig is originally from Liverpool. According to the actor, all Liverpool men of a certain generation claim to have gone to school with the Beatles.

The 54-year-old actor played rugby as a child but knew he wanted to be an actor. Alumni of the United Kingdoms National Youth Theater and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama told Colbert he remembered being backstage when he was around six at one of his mother’s performances.

Craig starred as MacBeth on Broadway earlier this year. The conversation focused on how Craig approaches the interpretation of Shakespeare.

You have to get on with it, says Craig. You have to learn it back and forth and every which way. And when you do, it’s out of control. Craig says he acts with an open mind and is always ready to learn from others.

During the chat, Craig revealed that he was a fan of Colbert’s work on Comedy Centrals The Colbert Report, which ran from 2005 to 2014. Colbert thanked him and told Craig that by doing this show, he hadn’t had time to enjoy the recognition he was getting.

Colbert then spun a yarn from that era. He was picking up mulch at Plochs Nursery. A young man from daycare recognized him and offered to carry the three 50-pound bags he had purchased to his car.

This is the perfect level of glory for me, joked Colbert.

Over a 30-year film career, Craig has worked with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes, Martin Campbell and Rian Johnson. He told Colbert what he thinks makes a great director.

They will allow you [the actor] bring something to the table. They take the time to work with the actors so they can bring out their best.

In the early 1990s, Craig had a budding TV career that paid the bills, but he wanted something more challenging, so he embarked on a film career. His first film dates back to 1992 The strength of one. Around 2005, when a casting director at the production company for the James Bond reboot Casino Royale offered Craig the role of James Bond, he responded by asking to see the script before accepting the role.

Craig held the role of Bond for 15 years and five films, some of which have been hailed as the best Bond films in the franchise’s 60-year history.

A member of the British Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Craig builds another franchise by playing Detective Benoit Blanc in Knives out and The glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads. A third film has been approved for production.

During the audience Q&A, someone asked Craig what his favorite role was.

I’ll have to go with Benoit [Blanc], said Craig. It’s just a joy and people find it funny.