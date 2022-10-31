Marshall Tucker Band arrives at Hollywood Casino on November 5 | Journal-news





CHARLES TOWN Fans of southern rock, classic rock or even country music will enjoy the show as the legendary Marshall Tucker Band take the stage at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races on Saturday November 5th. The 8 p.m. show welcomes the band as part of their 50th anniversary tour where they will perform music considered the ultimate in classic rock and southern rock, including Cant You See, Fire on the Mountain and Heard it in a Love Song. The group began in 1972 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they took their name from a name inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space. One name they discovered was that of a blind piano tuner who had worked in space. From those humble beginnings, the band has survived for half a century, churning out over 20 studio albums with multi-platinum album sales, as well as gigging to live audiences all year round. The original band members included guitarist Toy Caldwell and his brother, bassist Tommy Caldwell, lead singer Doug Gray, as well as rhythm guitarist George McCorkle, drummer Paul T. Riddle and flautist/saxophonist Jerry Eubanks. In a phone interview with The Journal this week, Gray, the band’s only original member, shared that the band could play 300 days a year if they wanted to, but for the past year they’ve been on the road for live performances. about 190 days. Talking about the band’s history and longevity, Gray said: We’ve had a lot of deaths in the band, but you have to face that and keep going. He added that while he’s seen a lot of bands come and go in the industry, the Marshall Tucker Band continues to be versatile, playing music that has spanned generations. We can play any kind of music we want, Gray said. We can play the Grand Ole Opry and have been asked to do so, and we can play rock and roll shows, he added. People are touched by our music, Gray said, sharing that he knows children, dogs and even horses named Tucker after the band. It’s after 50 years that they come back and bring their grandchildren, Gray said. In addition to the continued success of their live performances, Gray said their music could be heard in approximately 100 films. Older guys, like Kevin Costner for example, liked our songs and so they want to use them, explained Gray, pointing out that having the songs played in movies opens up the Marshall Tucker Band to more and more people. listeners. Gray sees the band continuing to move forward as they are now joined by current members drummer BB Borden, bassist/vocalist Ryan Ware, keyboardist/saxophonist/flutist/vocalist Marcus James Henderson, guitarist/vocalist Chris Hicks and guitarist/vocalist Rick Willis. He can’t wait to play for the Charles Town crowd, sharing that it’s been several years since they played here. I think we played Charles Town about eight or nine years ago, Gray recalled, adding that West Virginia has been a stopover for the band many times over its 50-year history. It’s a terribly big world, Gray said, adding that the band can play in one place for a different audience 30 miles away. Wherever fans see the Marshall Tucker Band, Gray said he hopes people remember that when they pull out of the parking lot in their vans, they hang on to the music. I want people to remember exactly how a song makes them feel. Tickets are on sale now for the November 5 show. Information about the band, the Event Center and ticket sales are available at https://www.hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com/entertainment/event-center.

