Entertainment
Tasia A. Jones and Gabby Randle-Bent co-direct 1919 at the Steppenwolf Theater
October 30, 2022
The Steppenwolf Theater presented “1919” in October, a lyrical piece on the 1919 murder of black teenager Eugene Williams near Chicago’s secluded lake shore. The story, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks of Eve L. Ewing collection of poetry of the same name, explores the resistance, courage and hope of black people.
“1919” follows July 1919 protests following Willam’s death, which challenged systemic issues of racism and discrimination that still prevail today.
Communication Prof. Tasia A. Jones and Ph.D. candidate Gabby Randle-Bent co-hosted the show. Jones said Williams’ story reverberates today.
“This piece is about the past, present and our future,” Jones said. “It’s very meaningful to be able to tell a story that not only encompasses our history, but also to reflect on that history and how it relates to our present moment.”
“1919” is Steppenwolf’s first young adult production since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The show’s audience is primarily Chicago high school students who attend weekday matinees for free.
Jones said students interacted with “1919” differently than adult audiences, and she and Randle-Bent structured the piece with young people in mind. She said she hoped to give students the opportunity to see themselves on stage and connect the story to their own lives.
“1919” will tour five locations in the Chicago Park District with free admission. Certain aspects of the show, such as the lighting elements and the movement of the actors, will have to be adapted to the different performance locations. Jones said she was interested in seeing how the story would live in new spaces with local audiences.
“The story is rooted very tightly in the south and west sides,” Jones said. “There were people in the audience who were like, ‘I remember this’ because they are very connected to this story.”
One way the room reconciles with history is to incorporate a tombstone for Eugene Williams into the setting.
Max Thomas, a Chicago native who plays Human 3 in “1919,” said until recently, Williams never had a headstone.
“Every time we reveal the tombstone, it’s very difficult for me,” Thomas said. “It’s a reminder that we can finally see (Eugene’s) full name and time he died, and he’s truly been forgotten for a hundred years.”
Both Randle-Bent and Jones are mothers and Northwestern scholars. Randle-Bent said their co-leadership partnership has flourished because they share similar livelihoods and worldviews. She said they cared about each other in addition to supporting each other with work and ideas.
Typical rehearsal spaces also have common practices that are rigid and unaccommodating, such as short breaks and hierarchical structures, Randle-Bent said. She said she approached the dismantling of theater rigor by putting aside proprietary procedures.
The team had regular check-ins at the start of the rehearsal to see how the actors were feeling. At the end of the rehearsal, they sang theme songs from black sitcoms. Jones said they’ve built a community where actors can be vulnerable, laugh and have fun.
“We were building a world that made sense to us, and that meant tearing down the things that didn’t make sense,” Randle-Bent said. “I think it’s a really cool way to take revolutionary action.”
