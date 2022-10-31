Entertainment
Black Adam Tops Halloween Box Office With $27.7 Million – The Hollywood Reporter
DC and Warner Bros.’ black adam had no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although the superhero picture fell more than expected given there was little competition.
The film earned an estimated $27.7 million from 4,402 theaters on its second release. That’s a drop of 59%, one of the biggest drops for a movie starring Dwayne Johnson in a lead role (excluding the lead role fast furious franchise). Nonetheless, the film surpassed $100 million at the domestic box office on Saturday and is set to close Sunday with a domestic sum of $111.1 million.
And, thanks to Johnson’s star power overseas, black adam fell just 45% at the international box office to $39 million for a foreign tally of $139 million and $250 million worldwide.
Among Johnson’s relatively recent films, Jungle Cruise fell 55% in its second weekend in the domestic market, although it had a much smaller opening with $35 million. fast furious spin off Hobbs and Shaw is a better comparison since it debuted at $60 million and black adam opened at $67 million. Hobbs and Shaw fell 58% in its second weekend.
When it comes to superhero pricing, it’s not uncommon to see a studio title drop 60% or more domestically if it opens north of $100 million. This includes summer 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder, which fell 68% after a $144 million launch. Superhero Releases That Opened More Online With black adam to understand Eternalswhich dropped 62% on its second release after opening to $71 million (this movie was considered a flop) or Ant-Man and Waspwhich also fell 62% after a $76 million launch.
Universal’s romantic comedy ticket to paradise did well in its second weekend, dropping 39% to $10 million from 3,692 theaters for a 10-day domestic total of $33.7 million and $119.4 million in the world. The Julia Roberts and George Clooney film is a necessary win for adult fare, as well as romantic comedies.
Major Hollywood studios generally avoid opening big event pictures over Halloween weekend (this year the holiday falls on Monday), except for horror fare.
Lionsgate’s New Horror Photo prey for the devil opened in third place with OK $7 million from 2,980 theaters. The film faced strong competition between Smilewhich remained outstanding in its fifth weekend, and Halloween ends. prey for the devil earned $12 million overseas for a world first of $19 million.
Smilefrom Paramount, ranked No. 4 with $5.1 million from 3,221 sites as it crossed the $92 million mark domestically and an astonishing $93 million overseas for a global transportation of $186 million against a small budget of $17 million.
Universal, Blumhouse and Miramax Halloween ends followed with $3.8 million from 3,419 sites in its third weekend for a tally of $60.3 million domestic and $94.7 million worldwide. (Photo is available on Peacock in the US)
Halloween or no Halloween, there was plenty of action at the specialty box office as awards season heats up.
MGM and UAR Until, which expanded nationally to 2,058 theaters, came in at No. 6 or No. 7 with $2.8 million for a national cume of $3.6 million. The critically acclaimed film about a young black boy who was lynched in the Jim Crow South was just the third release of 2022 to receive a coveted A+ CinemaScore from audiences after Top Gun: Maverick and The female king. Until, which did particularly well in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest, was carried by an ethnically diverse audience. Black moviegoers made up the majority of ticket buyers (46%), followed by Caucasians (36%).
Focusing characteristics’ Warehouse also rose significantly, grossing $1 million from 1,087 theaters for a national total of $2.5 million through Sunday.
by James Gray armageddon time and drama of abortion Call Jane however, both struggled in their openings.
Also from Focus, Gray’s film is out in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles. Its projected opening slot average was $12,000.
Roadside Attractions has chosen to deploy Call Jane in 1,070 cinemas. The historical drama, set in the 1960s when abortion was not yet legal, grossed $204,755 for the weekend. Roadside director Howard Cohen said the distributor was proud to release the film at such a crucial time after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
