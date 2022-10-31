Entertainment
Lee Jihan, K-Pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush
Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among those who died in the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. Two agencies representing the star, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainmentconfirmed the new Sunday (October 30). He was 24 years old.
Born on August 3, 1998, Lee Jihan took his first big step into the Korean entertainment industry when he entered the second season of the Korean Singing Contest. Produce 101where 101 K-pop the hopefuls were looking to land a spot in an 11-member boy band.
Representing as a Pan Entertainment K-pop trainee at the time, Lee originally auditioned on the show with a cover of EXOs Overdose, delivered a well-received group performance INFINITEs Be Mine with his castmates, and was ultimately eliminated in the fifth episode. The show produces I want one (which scored five entries on the world albums chart during their one year together) and other stars.
Ancient Produce 101 competitors Heeseok Park and Kim Dohyun expressed their condolences and shared information about the funeral of their former castmate via Instagram stories.
Job-Produce, Lee moved on to acting. In 2019, he acted in the Korean drama Today was another Namhyun day. Agencies 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment both represent a handful of different players in South Korea.
Lee Jihan is one of at least 153 dead in the mob incident in Seoul over the weekend. The Korean government has announced a period of national mourning that will last until November 5. Several K-pop music releases and events have been canceled or postponed in the light of the drama. Artists like PSY, ENHYPEN and more have condolences expressed.
