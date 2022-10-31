Helmut Newton Foundation: Hollywood

The Helmut Newton Foundation in Berlin present until November 20e the exhibition HOLLYWOOD presenting works by Eve Arnold, Anton Corbijn, Philip-Lorca diCorcia, Michael Dressel, George Hoyningen-Huene, Jens Liebchen, Ruth Harriet Louise, Inge Morath, Helmut Newton, Steve Schapiro, Julius Shulman, Alice Springs, and Larry Sultan. Photographs of George Hurel and publications by Annie Leibovitz and Ed Ruscha are also displayed in glass cases.

Helmut Newton is still the point of departure and reference for collective exhibitions like this. His photographic works often include references to cinema and even quotes from specific scenes, such as those of Alfred Hitchcock or the French New Wave. From the 1960s, some of his fashion photographs appear cinematic in their staging, while from the 1970s, some of his portraits look like artful stills. In the 80s and 90s, Newton photographed actors at the Cannes Film Festival and fashion on the Croisette.

In addition to these Newton images, this new group exhibition features 13 photographers and their interpretations of Hollywood, presented as usual in larger groups of works. The main exhibition space is dedicated to the film medium and the Hollywood system. It features portraits of actors from Hollywood’s early years by Ruth HarrietLouise and Georges Hoyningen-Hueneas well as later film stills and set photography by Steve Schapiro and several Magnum photographers, including Eve Arnold and Engineer Morathwho documented the 1960 production of John Huston’s film, misfits.

A glass display case displays an extensive portfolio of photographs by George Hurel which Helmut Newton owned, as well as some later works by Hurrell, who replaced Ruth Harriet Louise in 1930 as the most important Hollywood portrait painter for major film studios. Elsewhere in the same room, hang five large format color photographs of larry sultans-series The valley, a study of the porn film industry near Hollywood, the largest of its kind and, in a sense, the equally lucrative dark side of the dazzling world of glamour. Adorning the walls of another part of the space are five large minimalist black and white portraits by Anton Corbijn in Los Angeles, from Clint Eastwood to Tom Waits. Another showcase contains Annie Leibovitzher famous Hollywood portraits, which she does every year for vanity lounge. Oscar winners depicted in panoramic group portraits appear on the magazine’s gatefold covers.

Taken as a whole, this room traces a century-long historical arc, from the first star portraits of the 1920s, which set a precedent, to today’s Hollywood, and from vintage prints of various sizes to reproductions of magazines.

In the exhibition hall at the back, the focus is on the city of Los Angeles. Julius Shulmans architectural photographs feature legendary mansions in Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. These architectural icons of LA modernism often housed movie stars and producers and sometimes served as movie sets. Appearing in strong contrast are Michel Dressels striking, sometimes ruthless portraits of failed and disillusioned, even Hollywood tourists. These fleeting encounters are captivating in their spontaneity and situational composition. Jens Liebchen started working on his color series Crossing LA in 2010 as part of the La Brea Matrix project initiated by Markus Schaden, aiming to follow in the footsteps of Steven Shore. From the window of his rental car, Liebchen photographed what, at first glance, appear to be unspectacular street scenes. Considered as a series, however, the images unfold in compassionate sociological study. On the opposite wall is Philip Lorca diCorcias scammer 1990s series, portraits of male prostitutes around Santa Monica Boulevard. Each photography title includes the name of the models, the place of origin and the hourly rate, the latter referring in this case to the photography rate. Open in the central window, Ed Ruschathe legendary leporello accordion from 1966, Every building on the Sunset Strip provides an architectural and social backdrop for other photographers later images of the same sites and street corners, which hang on the walls of this exhibition space.

Another type of street photography is presented in June roomwho Alice Springs shot on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood in 1984. The images capture the music-based counterculture of punks and mods and other style-conscious individualists who turned the streets into a stage as if life were a casting call.

With these images, the group exhibit traces the lure of Hollywood that continues to draw many people to Los Angeles looking for work in the film industry. We glimpse both the official and private lives of the stars, the villas of the rich and handsome moviegoers, as well as many secondary motifs, such as movie props in the studios. On the one hand, the exhibition looks back over 100 years of Hollywood through these selected works. At the same time, its perspective is thoroughly contemporary, paying homage to the slowly declining splendor of an entire era. The cinematographic narration continues here with photographic means.

HOLLYWOOD

until November 20, 2022

The Helmut Newton Foundation

photography museum

Jebensstrasse 2

10623Berlin

www.helmutnewton.com