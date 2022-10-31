Trunk or Treat in Virginia Beach helps Special Olympics Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH – The winds blew the shutters off the bouncy houses. The children were running and laughing. The smell of popcorn and cotton candy fills the air.

And hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween at Sunday’s trunk or treat event.

More than 20 cars and booths were set up at Brothers Pizza in the Kempsville neighborhood with decorations for kids and costumed parents. Some spots had smoke machines creating a spooky atmosphere and others had floating bubbles waiting to be popped. All had sweets.

Although a long line of families wrapped around the parking lot, the children left with their bags full.

DJ Julian Rivera was one of the organizers of the event, sponsored by Encompass Real Estate Solutions, Special Olympics Virginia and other local businesses. Rivera, who started planning about a month ago, is on a committee with Encompass that works with Special Olympics and wanted to get them involved.

We started talking, how can we take it to the next level, how can we increase this because we want visibility for everyone, Rivera said.

Rivera said about 600 people registered, but he expected up to 1,000 people to attend. Families were also treated to a balloon animal station, concession stand, and other food options aside from candy, of course.

The Garcias were one of those families. Danielle, who was dressed as Jessie from Toy Story, and Michael, who went as Buzz Lightyear, found the event online and wanted to bring their son, Remy, for tricks or treats. Remy was dressed as Woody, because Toy Story was his favorite movie. They tried out all the fun things at the event, including bouncy houses.

He really liked bouncing around in those, and it was really fun to watch him, Danielle said.

Special Olympics Virginia promotes inclusion, not only in sports, but also in education, employment and more. The non-profit organization runs year-round sports training and around 2,000 competitions a year at no cost to athletes. The group also provides healthcare opportunities for athletes.

Logan Lilliston, a Special Olympics volunteer, was selling t-shirts, accepting additional donations and giving out information about the organization, including the Polar Plunge in February. The group was happy to see the support for the event and all the fun the families had, Lilliston said.

It’s great to see so many kids here,” Lilliston said.

For parents, the Sunday event included a raffle where they could win prizes donated by local businesses. If they entered the 50/50 raffle, they could split the prize with Special Olympics. Any additional proceeds went to the Special Olympics, according to Kristina Price, who sold the raffle tickets and is a team leader at Home Journey Real Estate Group, one of the event’s partners.

Sibs Harrell, co-owner of Sundae Scoop, a veteran-owned ice cream shop, was one of the food vendors. Usually based on Kempsville Road, they brought a mobile ice cream stand with different flavors.

Stilt performer Anastasia Charalambous walked through the parking lot with her legs longer than life, posing for photos with the kids and dazzling them with her poise.

Every time you play or do something for the kids, they look at you like you’re a magical being, and you can relive that magic through them, Charalambous said.

His metal prostheses were covered in bright red pants, his upper half in a classic top hat of circus master attire and all. With a gesture or a wave of her hat, she made the children who were waiting for candies smile.

