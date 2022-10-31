Kantara star Rishab Shetty ‘not interested in remakes’; rejects idea of ​​Hindi adaptation in Bollywood

kantara has become a household name now, thanks to the incredible film, written, directed and starring Rishab Shetty. With each passing day, Kantara becomes the choice of the public due to its roots in Indian culture. The race for success Southern Movies keep going wide and high and Rishab Shetty star Kantara just saw the same thing. The actor sat down for an interview recently. He was asked about a Hindi remake of the film in the Kannada language and the actor immediately rejected the idea.

Rishab Shetty doesn’t want Kantara remade in Hindi

Rishab Shetty star Kantara has been buzzing lately in Entertainment News. In an interview with ETimes, the Kantara director and actor was asked that there is probably no chance of a Hindi adaptation of the film being made as a Hindi dubbed version was released simultaneously. When it was pointed out, he said it was better. But when asked if Kantara was made in Hindi, who would he think could play his role? Rishab Shetty said that to play such a character, you have to believe in roots and culture. The actor added that although he admires many big stars in the Hindi film industry, he is not interested in remakes.

Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak in Mumbai

Seeing the massive success the Kantara movie had across the country, Rishab Shetty took the opportunity to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessing at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Rishab Shetty was recently spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Rishab’s photos are going viral online.

Check out photos of Rishab Shetty in Siddhivinayak here:

Rishab Shetty talks about successful Southern films across the country

Lately, everything in Bollywood is failing at the box office while Southern regional movies are winning hearts. Kantara is one of those movies. Asked about the popular debate, the actor said he was seasonal while adding that every industry has its ups and downs. Rishab added that audiences no longer divide films along borders and accept all films as Indian cinema. Although Kantara is a Kannada language film, it is part of Indian cinema.

