No Carnival but Lots of Halloween Celebrations Planned in West Hollywood





West Hollywood’s famous Halloween carnival will not take place for the third year in a row, but officials are promoting the city as the perfect location for Halloween. The city has sought to inspire entertainment venues and businesses to celebrate with customers by hosting small-scale events at shops, restaurants, and more. organization of events and costume contests; providing Halloween-themed meals and beverages in restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; organize Halloween-themed trivia and bingo nights; and featuring dress-up destinations with Halloween-themed decorations, according to a statement on the city’s website. The city waived the special event permit and associated fees for businesses holding Friday-Monday events to celebrate Halloween. Halloween events in West Hollywood include the Marys Hocus Pocus Bash costume contest from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hamburger Marys and a costume contest at Mickys WeHo gay bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The decision not to hold the Halloween Carnival in 2022 was made over several months and involved input and discussion from the West Hollywood City Council; the City Council Ad Hoc Events Sub-Committee and the City Council Finance and Budget Sub-Committee; municipal staff; and community members by providing feedback at public meetings, according to the statement. The Carnival did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s billed as the biggest Halloween party in the world, with the 2018 edition attracting between 150,000 and 200,000 people, according to the Sheriff’s Department. In nearby Beverly Hills, 4,000 to 5,000 visitors are expected at The Witchs House, on the southeast corner of Walden Drive and Carmelita Avenue, according to owner Michael Libow. The Storybook-style house with a peaked, asymmetrical roof and tiny windows was originally built in 1921 to serve as offices and changing rooms for a film studio in Culver City. I am always delighted to know that my home brings a smile to the face of every visitor, young and old, Libow told the City News Service. Due to parking restrictions, visitors must park at least one block east of Walden Drive to access the house on Halloween. Other Halloween events in Los Angeles County on Monday include: Haunt OWeen, a 200,000 square foot interactive Halloween playground with nine expansive themed environments including trick-or-treating, potion-making, bouncing houses, games, rides and shows will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the site of the former Westfield Promenade Shopping Center in Woodland Hills. Last entry is at 9 p.m. Admission is $44. The 15th Annual DTLA Kids’ Halloween Festival at Grand Hope Park at FIDM from 5-8 p.m. with last admission at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 with free admission for children 2 and under. Ticket quantities are limited and the event will sell out, organizers said. Costumes are required for children and optional for adults. Organizers remind festival-goers to bring a bucket or bag for candy. Pets are not accepted. Annual La Miradas Halloweenfest from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Neff Estate, described as an ideal family event for all ages, including pets. It features a haunted maze, costume contests, carnival games, crafts, and a treat zone. Pumpkins will be available for families to decorate. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mynewsla.com/business/2022/10/30/no-carnaval-but-plenty-of-halloween-celebrating-expected-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos