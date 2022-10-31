Black Adam again takes first place at the box office | Entertainment

black adam, the DC superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson, retained the top spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. Down 59% since its launch, and facing few new competitors, Black Adam added $27.7 million in ticket sales, bringing his national total to $111.1 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Johnson spent a decade trying to bring the character to the big screen and has follow-up visions involving Superman. But Black Adam’s future is still unwritten, despite grossing $250 million worldwide. The Warner Bros. movie. featured a hefty price tag of $200 million, not including marketing and promotion expenses, and a sequel was not officially greenlit.
But big changes are afoot at DC, the studio just announced a new management team made up of Peter Safran and James Gunn, whose love of supporting little-known comic book characters is well documented. And on Sunday, Johnson posted a note to his 344 million Instagram followers about the end of the World Press Tour, thanking those who worked behind the scenes to launch our NEW DC FRANCHISE known as BLACK ADAM.
Contrary to recent romantic comedy trends, moviegoers have remained curious about Ticket to Paradise, Universals Julia Roberts and George Clooney, which only dropped 37% over weekend two to claim the No. 2 spot. The genre hasn’t been the most reliable bet at the box office of late, with films like Bros stumbling through theaters, but Roberts and Clooney’s star power is proving hard to resist. Ticket to Paradise added $10 million from 3,692 North American theaters, bringing its national total to $33.7 million. Globally, it has grossed $119.4 million to date.
Horror movies, meanwhile, claimed spots three through five the weekend before Halloween Monday. Lionsgates Prey for the Devil opened in third place with $7 million from 2,980 theaters. Notably, it’s the only one of the three horror films to be rated PG-13. The others were rated R.
Paramounts Smile took fourth place in its fifth weekend with an additional $5.1 million, bringing its domestic total to $92.4 million (on a budget of $17 million), while Halloween Ends took landed in fifth place in its third weekend with $3.8 million. Ends, which grossed $60.3 million in North America, was released simultaneously on the NBC Universals Peacock streaming service.
It’s just another mandate for horror, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. It’s not just October, horror movies have been doing well throughout the pandemic. It’s a genre that keeps killing it at the box office time and time again.
The Chinonye Chukwus Grandma Till-Mobley Till film went far this weekend, adding $2.8 million from 2,058 locations to take seventh place. Boasting a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the United Artists Releasing film got good word of mouth with much of it centering around Danielle Deadwylers’ performance.
This weekend also saw the expansion of several notable movies, like Todd Fields Tr, which expanded to 1,087 theaters nationwide where it grossed $1 million and landed at #10. Cate Blanchett’s performance as an acclaimed composer and conductor won her the Venice Film Festival’s top acting award last month.
Another winner from Venice, The Banshees of Inisherin expanded to 58 theaters and 12 new markets over the weekend. Martin McDonagh’s film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson grossed $540,000. The Searchlight Pictures release will expand to approximately 800 locations next weekend.
Charlotte Wells Aftersun expanded to 17 locations where it earned $75,242, bringing its cumulative revenue to $166,030. The father-daughter film released on A24 starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio will continue to grow throughout awards season.
James Grays Armageddon Time opened in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, for $72,000. Gray tapped into his own childhood to tell the story of an 11-year-old in Queens in the fall of 1980. The film, which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, stars Banks Repeta, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins.
But when it comes to blockbusters, things will be somewhat slow until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on November 11.
It will kick-start the box office in a way that feels more like summer, Dergarabedian said.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Black Adam, $27.7 million.
2. Ticket to paradise, 10 million dollars.
3. Prey for the Devil, $7 million.
5. Halloween Ends, $3.8 million.
6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, $2.8 million.
8. Terrifier 2, $1.8 million.
9. The King Woman, $1.1 million.