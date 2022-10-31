Actor Dileep charged with destruction of evidence by Kerala court





Ernakulam Main Court has denied requests by Dileep and his friend Sarath to discharge additional charges against them, the actor’s lawyer said.

A court in Kerala has said a charge of destruction of evidence has been brought against actor Dileep in connection with the 2017 actor assault case in which he is one of the defendants. The Ernakulam Main Sessions Court said Friday, October 28 that charges under Section 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) and 204 (destruction of electronic record or document to prevent its production as evidence) under the Indian Penal Code had been brought. against the actor and his businessman friend Sarath. The court denied their requests to discharge those additional charges, the actor’s attorney said. He listed the case on Oct. 31 to read the charges to the two defendants, the attorney said. These charges were brought against them by the police in an additional indictment filed in July this year, after they conducted a new investigation into the 2017 case based on certain revelations made by director Balachandra Kumar. In May, the police had recovered some photographs from the phone of Anoop, Dileep’s brother, which had been deleted. The photos contained detailed second-by-second commentary of the visuals of the attack on the actress in 2017. Lily: Dileeps’ brother Anoop had detailed notes on sexual assault video, HC lawsuits The sexual assault survivor, an actor who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and assaulted in her car for two hours by a gang of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. and later escaped to a busy area. Pulsar Suni, who led the attack, is the main defendant in the case, while Dileep, who allegedly orchestrated the crime, is the eighth defendant. The entire act was filmed by the defendant, the visuals of which are in a memory card in the custody of the Ernakulam Magistrate’s Court. Earlier this year, there were questions about a leak of the contents of the memory card when it was found that its hash value had been changed. The hash value, a unique set of characters used to identify a device, changes when there is a change in the device or any of its individual contents. Lily: Assault on Kerala actor: Memory card accessed three times, says new forensic report (With PTI inputs)

