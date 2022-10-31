When entertainment meets entrepreneurship; How Hollywood Stars Deal With Burnout

Hollywood, California, USA – October 28, 2018: Plane crash, scene from movie ‘War of the … [+] Worlds’ arranged at Universal Studios Hollywood and shown to tourists during the Studio Tour. Getty

Before the dawn of the internet, an acting career was considered closer to a regular job than entrepreneurship. The internet and social media have changed all that, and more power and responsibility for branding and marketing now resides in the hands of the actor and his agents. Essentially, today’s Hollywood actors are brands that need to be propagated by the actors themselves.

As the old cliché goes, with great power comes great responsibility, this cliché has translated for most celebrities because, with great power comes great exhaustion, as many A-listers continue to complain about the exhaustion they often have to deal with. However, it is something most entrepreneurs can relate to; this is the hidden side of most successes.

Burnout is a medical diagnosis

In April 2020 interview with Parade, the Golden Globe winner and “End of the Road” star, Queen Latifah admitted to having to leave to recover from burnout. In his own words, “burnout isn’t just a word; you can be physically exhausted on a cellular level.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Queen Latifah attends Netflix’s End of The Road LA Special … [+] Screening at TUDUM Theater on September 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The World Health Organization seems to agree as they also recently Burnout redefined as a ‘syndrome’ related to ‘chronic work stress that has not been successfully managed.

Nick Komodina, the founder of Impakt Industries, a mental and physical fitness company that helps leaders and athletes achieve peak performance and peak physical fitness while facing enormous responsibilities, weighs in on this redefinition; “Most people who end up in Hollywood or as entrepreneurs are creative or visionary people who choose this path to avoid the perceived burnout and inflexibility of working a 9-5, but as they push to develop their marks, they eventually Exhaustion isn’t what you get from just exhausting a day or two of straining, it’s what you get from constantly ignoring the exhaustion of your mind or body for an extended period.”

Komodina is well known as a perspective performance coach who believes that the secret to manifesting your full potential lies primarily in the attitude of the mind and the state of the body.

Hollywood stars are taking more and more time off

In 2016, when many considered the pinnacle of her career, Hollywood sweetheart Selena Gomez disappeared from social media and television for a while. Gomez later explained that she faced severe burnout and had to take a career break.

The actress and singer Explain that part of his recovery routine had involved taking a 90-day break from his cellphone; “It was the most refreshing, soothing and rejuvenating feeling, now I rarely pick up my phone and only limited people have access to me.”

“Sometimes you just have to take a break and let it all go,” Komodina said, “Burnout will never really be cured if you stay in the same bubble that’s causing it. You’ll have to get out of that bubble and exist away from for a while. Social media has the power to bring your mind back into this chaotic space, and so it’s not advisable either. Many executives and celebrities take lots of vacations but never really face burnout. because while their body is somewhere else, their minds are stuck in exactly the same place. Staying out of exhaustion doesn’t just mean taking intermittent breaks; it means lifestyle changes, and those changes can’t only be brought about when you remove your body and mind from the chaos that success demands.”

Hollywood singer and royalty Beyonce also spoke openly about his multiple experiences of burnout. In 2011, she took a year off work for his mental well-being. Her hiatus seemed to do her a world of good as she came back strong with her award-winning 2013 album, “Beyonce.”

PASADENA, CA – MAY 14: Entertainer Beyonce performs live during ‘The Formation World Tour’ at … [+] the Rose Bowl on May 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) WireImage

Beyonce’s smash comeback exemplifies what Komodina calls rebound energy. “Burnout can be very difficult to manage; the clearest symptoms are feelings of energy drain, increased mental distance from your work, cynicism about your work, and job efficiency,” he said. We have our physical and mental fitness regimes, but I still strongly advise taking time off; more importantly, we show them how to take time off because a lot of people don’t know how to turn it off.”

A-listers seek outside help to deal with burnout

In the same Parade interview, Queen Latifah also admitted to getting outside help sometimes when the exhaustion seemed a little too persistent; “If I need to have conversations with my friends, my friends are a good support system, my familybut if I need to talk to someone professionally, I have no problem doing that too,” she shared.

Most Hollywood professionals, entrepreneurs, and celebrities are beginning to recognize the need to pay close attention to their energy levels and exhaustion. While most A-listers can afford to have physical and mental fitness coaches on staff, others ask for help.

Nick Komodina – When Entertainment Meets Entrepreneurship; How do Hollywood stars manage … [+] Entrepreneurial burnout Impact Industries

“Sometimes it’s just wise to raise your hand out of the water and let someone else pull you up.” Komodina explains, “I have worked closely with professional athletes who live in a constant atmosphere of intense pressure; the pressure to perform at the highest level all day, every day. This type of pressure exists in most high-level careers and if not handled well, it can lead to debilitating burnout and burnout.Sometimes we find that the reason people burn out easily is that they haven’t yet deeply educated or they are following a path that is not really theirs. It is important to focus on the body and the mind. We have often seen people change course dramatically in their careers after recovery. The way we approach each case is often customized to deal with the specific type of pressure and strain that has led to the burnout.

“Any kind of entrepreneurship is often born out of a deep dream and a burning desire to build a legacy, and that desire can very often cause us to burn out,” says Komodina, “The human body and mind are so powerfully linked that what affects one ultimately affects the other.Burnout is like a drought that quickly dries up the wells of creativity, and many entrepreneurs in Hollywood and beyond have had to learn it the hard way. .