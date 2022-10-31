Korean entertainment and K-pop scenes come to a halt as nation mourns Itaewon tragedy





Korea’s entertainment industry and the K-pop scene came to a halt following the crushing of crowds in central Seoul’s Itaewon on Saturday, after the tragedy left more than 150 people dead and more than 100 dead. wounded. As the government announced a week-long period of national mourning until Saturday, entertainment companies announced they would cancel or indefinitely postpone events and releases planned for this week. The Korea Music Content Association announced on Sunday that it will postpone its MWM (Moving the World with Music) festival, which was scheduled to take place in Busan on Thursday and Friday. Events scheduled for the day before, Sunday, have also been canceled, such as SM Entertainments SMTown Wonderland 2022 Halloween Party, Strike Music Festival Electronic Dance Music Festival, and Busan One Asia Festival K-pop Concert and Peakbox 22- 03. Trotting singers Jang Yoon-jeong and Youngtak canceled their concerts on Sunday after news broke of the accident. Singer Kim Jae-joong has also canceled his solo concert in Nagoya, Japan. K-pop groups Ateez and Dreamcatcher were unable to reschedule and each held their concerts on Sunday as scheduled, but the group members and the audience had a moment of silence for the victims before starting the performance. Several K-pop groups slated to release new music this week have announced that they will be postponing their releases. Press conferences, interviews and showcases of planned releases have also been cancelled. Exo’s Chen and Yong Jun-hyung, who are set to release solo EPs on Monday, announced postponements on Sunday. Other K-pop artists followed with similar announcements: groups Drippin, Nature, Craxy, Irris, Trendz, IChillin, and singer Jeong Eun-ji. Korean television also stopped during the mourning period. Mnets entertainment shows Street Man Fighter, M Countdown, Show Me The Money, Street Man Fighter Commentary and Artistock Game will all be skipping this week’s episode. SBS will also skip its music and entertainment shows such as Inkigayo, Sing for Gold and Running Man this week. Other TV channels such as MBC, tvN and JTBC will be skipping most entertainment shows this week. Broadcast times will likely remain tentative until the end of the national mourning period. Monday’s press conference for comedy film Men of Plastic starring Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, has been canceled. KBS’ new drama series Curtain Call, starring actors Kang Ha-neul and Ha Ji-won, has canceled Monday’s press conference, but will air its first episode on the same day as scheduled. Also on Monday, singer and president of the Korea Singers Association Lee Ja-yeon offered her condolences and said the association would do its best to remain respectful during the morning. Given the severity of the national mourning period, we as an association will shut down all events and television broadcasts and do our best to comfort the families of the victims, Lee said. BY HALEY Yang [[email protected]]

