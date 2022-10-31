Mahat Raghavendra Reveals He Was Behind Simbu’s Bollywood Singing Debut In Double XL





The continuous exchange of talents between Bollywood and southern film industries has become a popular phenomenon today. The latest to join the movement is actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is gearing up for the release of his first Hindi film with Double XL. And he believes the penetration of southern content into northern Indian markets has caused a paradigm shift in the way Indian cinema, as a whole, is viewed today. In an exclusive chat with News18, he says: The whole script has changed now. After the arrival of OTT, everyone started watching good content. Even in North India people watched KGF, Pushpa, Baahubali and RRR. Talking about what makes these pan-Indian films click, he explains, it implies that a story with the right emotions and commercial songs will be watched by audiences in both North and South India. The emotions of Indians, as a whole, are the same, and that is what today’s films convey. I’m very happy that different industries are coming together. Double XL is also special for Mahat as it also marks his peer and close friend, actor-musician Simbus singing his Bollywood debut, who lent his vocals to energetic party track, Taali Taali. The duo worked together on films such as Vallavan (2006), Kaalai (2007), Backbench Student (2013) and Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven (2019). Needless to say, Mahat is thrilled to be part of a Hindi film that Simbu is also associated with. Sharing his excitement, the Mankatha (2011) actor says, I feel very happy because of the feelings and emotions involved that he sang in Double XL. Sohail (Sen; music composer) wanted a Tamil voice in the soundtrack and asked for my suggestion. I told him that Simbu would be an interesting voice. He has sung over 120 songs in Tamil. In fact, the first Telugu movie I was cast in as a hero had Simbu singing a Tamil song. BEST SHOWHA VIDEO For Mahat, Taali Taali is a quintessential example of the diversity and inclusion that the Indian film industry represents today. The song has both Tamil and Hindi lyrics. A song doesn’t have to have lyrics in just one language. People’s perspective on songs and movies has changed, he notes. The 35-year-old also praises the changing cinematic landscape for eliminating stereotypes, which were previously attached to a South Indian character in a Hindi film. He explains: “There was a time when people made fun of Tamilians in northern India and northern Indians made fun of them in Tamil Nadu. The way Satram (Ramani; director) made Double XL and Mudassar Aziz (screenwriter) wrote the script does not hurt anyone’s emotions or feelings. Although I play a character where I speak both Hindi and Tamil with more Hindi with a Tamil accent, they played the story very well using humor which will not be insulting to Tamils. Ask him how his colleagues in the Tamil film industry are reacting to his Bollywood debut and Mahat says, “A lot of people are in shock and wonder, how come this guy got into Bollywood? And many of them did not react. My friends there are very happy for me. Simbu and my fans reacted very positively to Taali Taali. They are in love with the song. They support us a lot and are proud of us. Read all Latest Movie News here

