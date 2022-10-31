MacAdam: New Union hockey rink reportedly less than a mile away, but plans are yet to come

SCHENECTADY That crash was the sound of a vehicle smashing through the open driver’s side door of a van parked along the street.

I was walking down Lenox Road and crossing the small field that leads to the service gate behind Messa Rink to cover a Union College men’s hockey game on a dark winter night a few years ago.

Come to a Union hockey game, they said. It will be fun, they said. You might even have your car door ripped off by a passing vehicle before the opening faceoff.

YOU HAVE NOT SEEN ?!?! came screaming from the road behind me, and I didn’t stay for the rest, but you can probably use a little imagination and fill in the blanks.

The concept is not the hard part.

I returned to Messa on Saturday night to watch Union take on RPI, their Route 7 rival, and was reminded that in April, Union hockey fans had been anticipating for years that there was finally a movement to build a new ice rink.

Nothing against the adorable Messa, but if you’ve been to a Dutch game there you know there are challenges that people who attend sporting events don’t face at most other venues, even high school games, with all the basic amenities.

All that good parking, comfortable seating, restrooms and plenty of cool concessions would be readily available at the new ice rink that has been proposed on the grounds of the Rivers Casino and Resort in Mohawk Harbor down the road. And if you’re a Union fan, it’s easy to imagine yourself setting up for a match in a sparkling new state-of-the-art arena.

What is not so easy, of course, is to achieve all of this from a development and financing point of view. As Union sporting director Jim McLaughlin said over the phone on Sunday morning, at the moment those projects take a long time.

When officials and representatives of various partners involved told us that the Union’s men’s and women’s hockey home games would be moved to a new rink near Mohawk Harbor, the universal reaction of all who care about these programs had to be, yes finally.

But while this project looks set to happen, there’s still no definitive timeline for a finished product, while the process of figuring out how to pay for it takes place behind the scenes.

I was Union’s hockey beat writer in 2017 when the Dutch faced Penn State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, and part of that story was how Penn State’s program sprouted and s was raised on seemingly bare ground, moving up to Division I as recently as 2012-13.

In fact, a high-profile Penn State alum, Terry Pegula, a billionaire owner of the Buffalo Sabers and co-owner of the Buffalo Bills with his wife Kim, stepped in with $102 million to build a 6,000-seat rink, which will bears his name. , on the Happy Valley campus in 2010.

Design renderings of the new $1.4 billion Bills Stadium (with ab) came out a few days ago, which caused a lot of celebration.

Terry Pegula doesn’t walk through that back door at Messa Rink.

An important component of financing arenas, as is the case with any sports and entertainment venue these days, is securing the naming rights. McLaughlin said no company has yet been approached on that front because the parties involved, the city of Schenectady, the Metroplex Development Authority, the college and the Galesi Group, which donated the land for the project and serves developer, are still formulating what the naming rights part of it should look like.

We want to try and finalize the terms of a deal and then start those plays, McLaughlin said. We know pretty much what naming rights can do and what other domains can do, so that part will come after we’ve been able to finalize a deal [proposal].

In April, New York State passed a budget that included $10 million in funding for the arena, at the request of Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, D-Rotterdam.

Union College President David Harris said at the time that the arena, which would be available for other groups and events in addition to being the home rink for Union hockey players, could cost between $40 and $50 million.

More than six months later, with that number not yet reached and naming rights still pending, McLaughlin said, based on a typical two-year period spent solely designing and building the facility. . for the 2024-25 season, if not the beginning, at least part of it.

Funding for capital projects will always be part of that, he said. It has been a very good partnership in our conversations. We were hoping to be able to finalize and push back the goal line soon.

Of course it’s [naming rights] a big chunk of what we talked about, how to monetize all facets of this rink, including naming rights. What we want to do is be able to finalize a deal and then come out with what we think is a very attractive opportunity for a number of local organizations.

Union, naturally, wants to translate the appealing parts of the Messa experience to the new rink, which plans to increase seating capacity slightly, to 2,850, while providing standing room at the concourse level.

Hearing from other teams that have come here and playing, people that aren’t in the league, like North Dakota and BU, and hearing from their students about the special place to play Messa, with the dome and noise and all those things, it’s extremely important, McLaughlin said. This is one of the reasons that was not aimed at a huge facility. We want to make sure that we can fill it and create a very similar atmosphere in a slightly larger facility than Messa does right now.

Messa was exactly as we expected when I went to the game on Saturday, wonderfully loud and a bit claustrophobic for the teams in front of a packed house of just 2,225 fans in the small circular building next to Frank Bailey Field.

It’s a different experience than what you get at RPI Houston Field House, which drew a corresponding crowd of 4,600 the night before.

The energy in both buildings is great fun to be a part of, said Union freshman head coach Josh Hauge, who also coached as an enemy in both buildings when he was an assistant. at Clarkson. It does it [Houston] a hard place to play, every time you go on the road and it’s a full house. The same can be said for us when we have a crowded building, our guys have a little more jump in their step.

The sound really carries in this rink. It’s a pretty big plus, and a lot of fun, how noisy the building is.

Hauge was hired by Union around the same time as news of the arrival of a new rink.

He said the prospect brought added appeal to the job, but he was just as happy playing home games at Messa for the indefinite future.

I have coached here so many times and loved the atmosphere and energy of this building that I am more than comfortable and happy here, he said. If we are lucky enough to have a new building with a few extra bells and whistles, I think that would be exciting.

Moving the ice from the Union House along Nott Street to the river would also add another layer to Mohawk Harbors, expanding the identity of not only a casino and residential development, but also a sports and entertainment venue.

They hosted boxing and MMA; the organizers of an aquatic complex that can accommodate 1,200 spectators are continuing their fundraising efforts; and two new road races, the Electric City 5-Miler in March and Miles on the Mohawk in May, are based in Mohawk Harbor.

We continue to engage in ongoing and very promising conversations with the city, Metroplex, Galesi and Mohawk Harbor, McLaughlin said. We all want this to happen, knowing the benefits it will bring to our hockey programs, to the city, to the development of Mohawk Harbor and all of those things.

The exchanges are promising. We don’t have an exact timeline. We hope to make real progress fairly quickly.

In the meantime, Messa Rink, which opened as Achilles Rink in 1975 (when I was 13, shut up) will continue to be the familiar face at Union hockey games.

I stopped parking for games on Lenox Road after the guy destroyed his car door, choosing Douglas Road, much less traveled, which connects Lenox to Wendell Avenue in the middle of the large old houses of the General Electric Realty Plot .

On Saturday, I asked a longtime season ticket holder I recognized, who chose to remain anonymous, what he thought about the prospect of a new Union hockey arena in Mohawk Harbor. .

Where is the car park? he said with a small laugh. Just put that in there.

