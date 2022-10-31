Not just Bollywood | Why are Indians obsessed with fair skin?





The history of skin color in Bollywood

Actress Kalki Koechlin recently mentioned about skin tone discrimination that a dark-skinned actor always gets the role of a maid. The introduction of Westernization has had such a powerful impact on Indians when it comes to fair skin. Preaching the British, the Indians were so mesmerized by the concept of light skin that they took it as their top title. According to psychotherapist Padma Rewari, from the moment a child is born, complexion is always mentioned and if the child has dark or wheat complexion, people around make the parents feel inferior. Kalki thinks that it is not nepotism but skin color that dictates the type of role offered to an actor. In his recent chat with Hindustan Times, Kalki said that skin color not only dictates the roles an actor gets but also allows people to form an idea of ​​the person. While sharing his views on the same, actor Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also revealed that he experienced it firsthand. Not just Bollywood and the fashion industry, Rewari explains that this conditioned mindset has not changed, but we call ourselves modern or promote mindfulness where person and personality should be an important factor, color is a priority factor. From childhood the child compares his abilities around his skin color rather than the potential he holds. Color shaming happens because the whole world promotes it. Advertisements and endorsements like Fair and Lovely and Fair and Handsome, on fair complexion keeping people subconsciously aware that you have to be fair to be accepted by society. The pressures had such a stressful impact on an individual’s confidence and self-esteem. In extreme cases falling into depression and in many cases an identity crisis while trying to be someone righteous and then exploiting the person’s potential. I remember a friend of mine who always only went on dates at night because she was afraid that during the day, if she met people, they would reject her for her dark skin color, Rewari adds. Color shaming must end by promoting acts of self-love and self-acceptance. As a society, we have evolved in many ways, but this complexion bias has not evolved. Remember Nandita Dass’ music video celebrating the diversity of skin tones that received a lot of praise online. The song was an interpretation of conventional beauty standards established in the world of film and fashion. Radhika Apte, Ratna Pathak Shah, Suchitra Pillai, Swara Bhaskar made an appearance in the video. We live in a nation obsessed with skin color, where fairness means beauty, making it the biggest consumer of fairness creams and lotions. But beauty really is a relative term, says feminist author Meghna Pant. She says, not only in India, but also all over the world. I grew up in India being considered pretty only because, ridiculously, I was fair. In Switzerland, where I went to study, I was considered exotic because I was darker than the locals. In Singapore, where I did my MBA, and in Dubai, where I worked, I was ugly because I was too dark. In the United States, where I also worked, I was considered cute but not beautiful because I wasn’t dark enough. The more westernized nations truly believed that darkness is beautiful. Meghna adds that Indians are finally realizing that the color of your skin, your body size or your age number does not define what makes you beautiful. It’s only who you are on the inside, the fire in your belly, the kindness you show to others, the impact you have on society and people, that sets you apart. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

