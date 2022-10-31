Zeenat Hussein, the mother of Aamir Khan, victim of a heart attack





Bombay: Superstar Aamir Khan’s mother, Zeenat Hussein, recently suffered a heart attack. According to a source, the actor’s mother is currently being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The source close to Aamir also informed that his mother suffered a heart attack during Diwali. Aamir was with her mother at their residence in Panchagani when she suffered a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. More details regarding Aamir’s mother’s condition are awaited. In June, Aamir celebrated his mother’s birthday with the whole family. Several images and videos from the celebration have gone viral in which Aamir’s mother was seen cutting his birthday cake at her home. Aamir’s ex-wife, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad were also part of the celebration. Meanwhile, on a professional level, Aamir was last seen at Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress audiences. The film caused a lot of controversy upon its release. Some Twitter users scoured the archives and dug up Aamir’s controversial statement “India’s growing intolerance” and posted it on the microblogging site. Speaking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015 Aamir said in an interview: “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread bad will.” His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying she was considering leaving the country for the safety of their children. Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users posted messages using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. The Trolls also dug up when Aamir met Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan while filming for Laal Singh Chaddha there. Netizens were unhappy with the meeting, as it happened against the backdrop of Turkey’s growing anti-India and pro-Pakistani stance. Aamir literally asked people to watch his film after receiving reviews. In their heart they believe that And that’s all wrong. I really like the country It’s like that. It’s rather a shame that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that this is not the case, so please don’t boycott my movies, please watch my movies,” Aamir had said. Aamir has yet to announce his next project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/aamir-khans-mother-zeenat-hussein-suffers-heart-attack-2446132/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos