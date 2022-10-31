Entertainment
5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Strongly Believe In Astrology For Career Choices | Astrology
Astrology has been used for centuries to predict the future and prevent tragedy. Many Bollywood stars also believe in astrology because they understand that the future can only be predicted, not seen. Let’s read about 5 Bollywood celebrities who strongly believe in astrology.
Amitabh Bachchan
In 2000, Big B was facing terrible fortune when his company went bankrupt, leaving him with a ton of court cases, no movies, and massive debt. At that time, Amitabh Bachchan let himself be guided by astrology. He believes gemstones have a great impact in life. He is often seen wearing stones like blue sapphire, emerald and opal. This powerful combination represents the strength of Venus, Mercury and Saturn which really helped him rise from the ashes.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra is an international actress, singer and producer. She said that before making important decisions in her life, she often talked to astrologers. She even took astrological advice before she and Nick got married. She believes astrology can guide you to wiser decisions and away from mistakes. There are many Bollywood actors other than Chopra who also believe in astrology.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn has often admitted that he is a firm believer in astrology and also discusses his movie release dates with his astrologer. For good fortune, he also changed the spelling of his name by removing the a from his surname. After that, several of his films became box office hits. He also believes in the power of gemstones and wears a yellow sapphire. The qualities of the stone are well represented in a calm and serene nature.
Alia Bhat
There’s no denying Alia Bhatt’s genius as an actor. However, she believes that her success is also the result of astrology. Before making important decisions in her life, she often consults her astrologer. She credits astrology as guiding her in making the right career choices. Alia Bhatt’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. In the film Student of the Year, she made her acting debut in 2012. The star has now made brilliant films with the best actors in Bollywood.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her elegance and talent. She is also known for her strong belief in astrology. Before making important decisions in her life, she often consults an astrologer. Jacqueline believes astrology can enhance your understanding of who you are and what the future holds. She also believes that gratitude and positive thinking can have a significant impact on your life and astrology can help you achieve this.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/astrology/horoscope/5-bollywood-celebrities-who-strongly-believe-in-astrology-for-career-choices-101666972380206.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Strongly Believe In Astrology For Career Choices | Astrology
- 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Strongly Believe In Astrology For Career Choices | Astrology
- Images show biggest meteor impact on Mars – BBC News
- President Jokowi asks political parties to maintain a calm and family atmosphere by 2024
- Zeenat Hussein, the mother of Aamir Khan, victim of a heart attack
- Dallahan leads huskies at Ka’anapali Classic
- Adium targets mature men with sophisticated essentials – WWD
- US plans to deploy B-52 bombers to northern Australia
- Is Donald Trump back on Twitter? Tweet thanking Elon Musk makes people think | Tendency
- Not just Bollywood | Why are Indians obsessed with fair skin?
- Stable, predictable, futuristic government policies; new work culture: PM Modi
- Iron ore plunge explains why China and Xi Jinping must escape COVID-zero