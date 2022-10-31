5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Strongly Believe In Astrology For Career Choices | Astrology

Astrology has been used for centuries to predict the future and prevent tragedy. Many Bollywood stars also believe in astrology because they understand that the future can only be predicted, not seen. Let’s read about 5 Bollywood celebrities who strongly believe in astrology.

In 2000, Big B was facing terrible fortune when his company went bankrupt, leaving him with a ton of court cases, no movies, and massive debt. At that time, Amitabh Bachchan let himself be guided by astrology. He believes gemstones have a great impact in life. He is often seen wearing stones like blue sapphire, emerald and opal. This powerful combination represents the strength of Venus, Mercury and Saturn which really helped him rise from the ashes.

Priyanka Chopra is an international actress, singer and producer. She said that before making important decisions in her life, she often talked to astrologers. She even took astrological advice before she and Nick got married. She believes astrology can guide you to wiser decisions and away from mistakes. There are many Bollywood actors other than Chopra who also believe in astrology.

Ajay Devgn has often admitted that he is a firm believer in astrology and also discusses his movie release dates with his astrologer. For good fortune, he also changed the spelling of his name by removing the a from his surname. After that, several of his films became box office hits. He also believes in the power of gemstones and wears a yellow sapphire. The qualities of the stone are well represented in a calm and serene nature.

There’s no denying Alia Bhatt’s genius as an actor. However, she believes that her success is also the result of astrology. Before making important decisions in her life, she often consults her astrologer. She credits astrology as guiding her in making the right career choices. Alia Bhatt’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. In the film Student of the Year, she made her acting debut in 2012. The star has now made brilliant films with the best actors in Bollywood.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her elegance and talent. She is also known for her strong belief in astrology. Before making important decisions in her life, she often consults an astrologer. Jacqueline believes astrology can enhance your understanding of who you are and what the future holds. She also believes that gratitude and positive thinking can have a significant impact on your life and astrology can help you achieve this.