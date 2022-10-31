K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, dies amid crowd crush in Seoul





Singer and actor Lee Jihan was among those who died in the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. He was 24 years old.

154 people were killed in a wave of crowds during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday.

Calls for accountability multiplied Monday in the press and online as potential failures in crowd control and police emerged. Singer and actor Lee Jihan was among those who died in the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. Two agencies representing the star, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment, confirmed the news on Sunday. He was 24 years old. The star appeared in the popular boy band competition series Produce 101 in 2017 and starred in the Korean drama Today was another Namhyun day in 2019, Billboard reports. 154 people were killed in a wave of crowds during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday, according to AFP. Tens of thousands of revelers were packed into the downhill alley, no more than three meters (10ft) wide, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of chaos as people pushed and shoved their way past, with no police in sight to guide or control the crowd. Witnesses described being trapped in a narrow, sloping alley and rushing out of the sweltering crowd as people piled on top of each other. Most of the 154 dead, including 26 foreigners, had been identified on Sunday, with the Education Ministry confirming on Monday that at least six young teenagers were among the victims. But the toll could rise further with at least 33 people in critical condition, officials said. Police failures? Calls for accountability multiplied Monday in the press and online as potential failures in crowd control and police emerged. As many as 100,000 people – mostly teenagers and 20s, many wearing Halloween costumes – had flocked to the winding back streets of Itaewon, with eyewitnesses describing the lack of security and the absence crowd control. Police said at a Monday briefing that they had deployed 137 officers to the event, saying the number was significantly higher than in previous years. But local reports said many police deployed were focused on drug use rather than crowd control. “It was a disaster that could have been controlled or prevented,” Lee Young-ju, a professor in Seoul University’s Department of Fires and Disasters, told YTN TV. “But it was not taken care of, with no one taking responsibility in the first place.” On Sunday, the government defended the policing plan. “(The crash) was not a problem that could be solved by deploying police or firefighters in advance,” Interior Minister Lee Sang-min told a press briefing.

