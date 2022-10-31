Muslim Women Should Be Careful While Wearing Bollywood Clothes





KUALA LUMPUR – MD, Dr. Malar Santhi Santherasegapan is chastising the actions of Muslim women who like to wear Bollywood-themed clothes to attend various functions. According to Malar, he was called in to explain a bit about Bollywood style clothing and jewelry, not to mention seeing people who have just finished celebrating Deepavali. I’m called to be a bit scolding when you put on that Bollywood themed dress especially on women. The reason for using this Bollywood theme is that it has two components where one is Indian and the other is Hindu, he said through a video on his TikTok account. for nearly three minutes and then re-uploaded to his Facebook page, Celoteh Dr Malar. Malar said there are some Muslim women who cannot distinguish between the two components and therefore worry if they violate religious law. If you wear tikka on your forehead and head, saree, beautiful necklaces, bracelets, rings, nose studs or ear studs, that’s the culture, no problem. But I saw Muslim friends using pottu, it’s not allowed. This pottu is Hinduism. If you see a married woman, wear red. Single and black in color. Even with bindi, it is also religion and not culture. So you have to pay attention to pottu or bindi when wearing a Bollywood theme. Fear of falling is legal, he said. Meanwhile, Malar also reminded Muslim women to be careful when wearing such themes as they only have to choose race and culture and not religion. As a Hindu who has many friends among Muslims in particular, I know what it is. “My friends are very careful about the law of polytheism, apostasy, all haram, it is very important for you. So be careful when wearing a Bollywood theme, don’t get lost, just take the culture, be careful of the Hindu religious component, he further said. – Malaysia Gazette

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://malaysiagazette.com/2022/10/30/wanita-islam-perlu-hati-hati-pakai-pakaian-bollywood-dr-malar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos