Mahima Gupta is ready to make her Bollywood debut thanks to Album Songs





Mahima Gupta, who is a known OTT artist is ready to make her Bollywood debut through her album songs. According to reports, she kicks off her debut with a Punjabi song that will tell a love story. Mahima is a 23 year old girl from Machhalishahar, Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh, India, born on July 10, 1999. She comes from a traditional middle class family. Her parents – are Mr. Jagdish Prasad Gupta who is a businessman and Mrs. Mithilesh Gupta who is a housewife. She was born and raised in her hometown after completing all of her early education. In 2017, she completed her education from Red Rose Convent School and later joined and graduated from Allahabad University. After graduating, she decided to become an artist and actress and embarked on her passion for a successful career in the industry. Bollywood has been one of the biggest industries in the world. When talking about the role of an aspiring actor or entertainer, Mahima is one of those names. She was recently awarded Miss Style Icon Award in Malika-e-Awadh by Aditi Sharma. She has become a motivation for many up and coming people on their way to fulfillment in the acting industry. She believes, Never let your dreams be just dreams, just follow their path! Praising her passion for the project and her career, Mahima further mentioned that she definitely wanted to do something different from others in the city and this album gave her that experience. She has always chosen her choices and her passion. The song from her debut album will be released next month on a grand scale. This success will be a benchmark for all those who aspire to start their dream journey in this artistic field. To get more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

