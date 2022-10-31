Batwoman Actor Becomes Marvel’s Storm in Stunning Halloween Costume





Batwoman actress Javicia Leslie transforms into Marvel’s iconic X-Men’s Storm wearing a gorgeous Halloween costume in a fun Instagram video.



batman Javicia Leslie actor puts on a superb Storm costume from the x-men for Halloween. Leslie made headlines when she joined batman in Season 2 as Ryan Wilder, Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane replacement as the titular hero. batman ran for three seasons in total before being canceled along with several other Arrowverse shows.

Leslie, however, may not be done with the Arrowverse just yet. the flash season 9 cast Leslie in a mysterious role. Meanwhile, set photos showed Leslie wearing a red jumpsuit, hinting that she could be playing the Arrowverse’s version of Batman’s evil multiverse character Red Death. the flash season 9 in the show’s final season, and as the last Arrowverse show yet to air, its series finale will mark the end of an era in superhero television. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Two X-Men Adaptations Failed Rogue, But The MCU Can Fix It In a recent Instagram post, Leslie can be seen transforming into Marvel’s X-Men’s iconic Storm in a gorgeous Halloween costume by way of a fun video. The costume is more comedic than anything Storm has seen wearing in the live-action X-Men movies, and Leslie is clearly having fun with the powerful mutant. Check out Leslie’s stunning Storm costume in the post above.

Who Javicia Leslie Could Play in the MCU With her time as Batwoman likely over, this post is nothing less than proof of what Leslie can accomplish through the strength of her personality and acting. The former Caped Crusader may be hinting at how ready she feels to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If Kevin Feige’s latest X-Men tease is any indication, the mutant team should be coming to the MCU sooner rather than later. Among the potential X-Men who could join the MCU, Storm is one of the most anticipated characters. In his fun, comic-book-accurate costume of a character that’s been a part of previous X-Men films, Leslie looks like a frontrunner for Marvel Studios’ eventual X-Men reboot. But that doesn’t mean it’s only suitable for the Storm weather manipulator. With her dynamism in past performances, Leslie can take on almost any mutant role, including ability absorber Rogue; illusion generator Dani Moonstar; handling diamonds; or the telepathic and computative Sage. It becomes even more timely to know that Marvel needs mutants in its MCU more than ever. Although this is just a fun video, seeing Leslie dressed in her DC competition costume shows how wonderfully she could represent any x-men character of his choice. Next: Namor Being A Mutant Is Huge For The MCU’s X-Men Intro Source: Javicia Leslie/ Instagram

