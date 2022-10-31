Ravie Dubey: I don’t run after numbers | Bollywood

Actor-producer Ravie Dubey considers the current phase the best period of his career, but feels it’s just the beginning as he still has a lot to do as a performer.

Life has been really nice and luckily I’ve had the chance to be part of big projects, both as a producer and an actor. When my production company created its first show Udarian (2021) we had no idea it would top the charts, then my OTT release Matsya Kaand (2021) took things to another level. Our other productions were also very successful and we knew it was time to grow and spread our wings.

After playing a con man in his last series, Dubey is currently busy filming for his next OTT show in Lucknow. It’s a warm, happy, slice-of-life story. Every time I start a job, it’s very instinctive. The only thing that matters is that I like the script logline.

Dubey says he never believed in numbers and in support of this view he had also invented a poem Aakde in 2020. The numbers are not in our hands and therefore I am not chasing after them either. MK garnered huge numbers, but for me it was how my role came across on screen and of course the response from the audience. It’s a renaissance of good content these days and I want to make full use of it.

He’s set to produce and star in a project slated for 2023 and feels it’s a good time to make movies.

The story is locked and we will start filming in March. This is the best time to produce a film for the theaters because there is no responsibility as to the size of a film or who should be the focus of the film in terms of distribution.

The actor adds, “You can have high content that costs peanuts on the table but brings in really good profits like our movie.” Saunkne Saunkne (2022). It was made on a shoestring budget, but went on to earn very respectable numbers and zoomed in on many Hindi releases from that era.