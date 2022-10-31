Connect with us

Best Salman Khan Movies, Ranked

One of the best known Bollywood actors in modern Indian cinema, Salman Khan has become a household name in South Asia and its diaspora. He started his career through his father, who was a prominent screenwriter in Bollywood. Khan appeared in his first film in 1988, Biwi Ho in Aisi, in a supporting role, and the world was unprepared for the debut of what would become one of India’s greatest actors. A year after its publication in Biwi Ho in Aisihe landed his first Best Actor nomination at Filmfare.


Khan’s career began to take off when he appeared in 1994 Andaz Apna Apna, which gained a cult following after its release. He went on to star in blockbusters which were box office hits and appeared alongside top Indian talent. However, it was in Bollywood films of the 2000s that Khan began to find your rhythm in his career, cementing his status as one of the most legendary actors of his generation and his popularity in commercial films. He would branch out into producing, hosting and mentoring later in his career, giving back to the community. New to Salman Khan’s filmography? These are his best films, ranked.

6/6 Andaz Apna Apna

Released in 1994, Khan co-starred with Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna. They are two young men who dream of marrying a rich girl, who has returned to India from London, to obtain some of her family’s wealth. The two decide to flee their town to go to the town where the girl lives, with the aim of courting her, and their paths cross for the first time. As they attempt to win her affection, new obstacles and rivals appear on the horizon to make their task far more difficult than it should be.

5/6 Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan stars Khan in the lead role of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a man who invites a young girl to eat with him after finding her wandering the streets. It turns out that she is a handicapped girl from Pakistan sent to India to visit a holy shrine in Delhi, but the train she was on leaves her without her mother in a strange new country. Although the two are of different religions and nationalities, they forge an unlikely bond as they travel to bring her home. A tender and healthy story, Bajrangi Bhaijaan worth watching at least once.

4/6 Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun is one of the best-known films Khan starred in during the 1990s and was the second-highest-grossing film that year at the box office. In a village in northern India, a mother raises her sons with dedication, alone, despite her poverty. When her dead husband’s parents come to murder the sons, she prays that they will one day be reincarnated – and they are. 20 years later, they become rivals and decide to kill each other, but discover their old past as siblings after a lightning bolt forces them to stop fighting.

3/6 Sultan

Anushka Sharma and Khan perform in the 2016s Sultan, which is currently the tenth highest-grossing Indian film in existence. Khan portrays Sultan Ali Khan, a middle-aged man who, when much younger, was a professional champion wrestler. Now he lives in Haryana city with his wife and a local martial arts league is trying to recruit him to boost their reputation. Khan, however, has given up on a life of struggle but can’t seem to escape it. The film then delves into his past and how he got there, as well as how he met his beloved wife.

2/6 Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam is a classic example of what a Bollywood film could be: it has dramatic, musical and comedic timing scattered throughout its runtime. A young man (Khan) arrives to stay with the family of a classical Indian musician to study the art form. The musician’s daughter is kicked out of her room in the process, and while she initially resents the new visitor, the two fall in love and decide to marry. But her father disapproves and already has a wedding planned for his daughter, which leads to a whole new set of problems when he banishes the student from their home.

1/6 Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!

The romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! came out in 1994, but it seems more relevant than ever. Khan performs with Madhuri Dixit as a budding couple. Two orphan brothers have their lives changed when one of them gets married, which ends up working out well for both of them in the end. The two brothers eventually fall in love, but it wouldn’t be a dramatic movie if something horrible didn’t happen in the process. A film about love and the sacrifices we make to keep it alive, Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! was one of the most successful films when it was released in the 90s.

