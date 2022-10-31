Entertainment
Diddy in heated altercation with power actor while dressed as Heath Ledgers’ Joker for Halloween
Diddy won Halloween this year with his place on the fire Heath Ledgers Joker of The black Knight film.
The Bad Boy Records boss got into character with an eerily accurate portrayal of the supervillain, mimicking his deranged ways to perfection. His impersonation impressed Tyler, The Creator, who was accosted by Diddy and fake carjacked in the middle of the street.
Diddy wasn’t playing on Halloween
However, Diddys Halloween run-in with Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson left viewers wondering where Diddy ended and Joker began. A video of their heated exchange began circulating on social media on Sunday evening (October 30)
The video begins with Diddy facing the actor, with his back to the camera. Diddy begins laughing hysterically in Joker fashion, leading viewers to assume the rapper is acting in character. However, the situation quickly takes a brutal turn as it becomes clear that Diddy is much more serious than he was with the leader of Odd Future.
Don’t touch me, warns Ferguson Diddy, who responds, you’re a clown, still laughing wildly. What’s new? Babe? What’s up, don’t you love me? Diddy asks while staying in character, playing with his fake machine gun.
Afterwards, Diddy seems to quickly drop the act. Then holy shit, n####, he raged. If you don’t love me, you fucking frontin. Go ahead b####. Don’t f###### play with me on Halloween. I am here with love.
Nonetheless, the Power actor held on, telling Puff, What’s up then? Their respective entourages get involved and the two men exchange a few more words before Diddy asks Ferguson, Do you know who I am?
However, it looks like Diddy was ready to defuse the situation at this point. Come here and give me a hug, he said to Ferguson, stepping forward with outstretched arms.
Lucky you though, Diddy said as the pair backed him up before adding, I’m really on this. He then quickly returned to his Joker persona, laughing maniacally and telling Ferguson: I love you. The pair concluded their altercation as Puff threw his arms around Ferguson, ending the affair. We’re stronger together, Diddy said before inviting the actor to his Halloween after-party to change your vibe. Watch their exchange below.
