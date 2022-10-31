Happy Halloween: Korean zombie thrillers, Hollywood classics and two Ram Gopal Varma hits; the scariest horror movies you need to watch

As the Hindi film industry deals with horror comedies and Hollywood wonders what new franchise to launch, this Halloween calls for a look at the past. Before mechanical leaps and corny humor, horror movies actually had a personality. And to prove it, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite horror films over the years, from Hollywood, Bollywood, the Tamil industry and South Korea.

Bollywood

Rat (1992)

Granted, Hindi cinema doesn’t have many gems when it comes to the horror genre. And by horror, we mean the genre without the added pizzazz of Ramsay Brothers erotica, or the comedy of, say, a Go Goa Gone. When we limit ourselves to pure horror, Hindi-speaking audiences are not left with a plethora of choices. Raat is an example of desi horror done right. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma when he was in his “bright” phase. Released simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, Raat is an underrated horror film that saw Revathy play the unhinged Mimi, who is possessed by a spirit after a cat dies in her seemingly haunted house. Nothing is exaggerated; not the jump scares, nor the background score. Everyone involved (from Revathy and Akash Khurana to Rohini Hattangadi) delivers the goods, and with conviction, an ingredient you strictly need when getting into genres like these.

Raat is available to stream on ZEE5.

Bhoot (2003)

RGV’s other horror film, Bhoot, also made the list. This one isn’t your ordinary Hindi feature: no songs for one, and Urmila Matondkar brings that ingredient of conviction mentioned earlier to the table, and how. You buy it as a sick and disturbed Swati, haunted by a spirit seeking revenge. Fardeen Khan and Ajay Devgn also star, and Rekha is an absolutely gripping exorcist.

Bhoot can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Thumbbad (2018)

Tumbbad, the horror fantasy drama by Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi and Adesh Prasad apart from being scary and effective is just a stunning movie to watch. All credit goes to cinematographer Pankaj Kumar, who also worked on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider and Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus. Kumar plays with natural lighting and tight spaces to create breathtaking settings, while the mesmerizing mix of horror and folk is always intriguing.

Tumbbad can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Tamil cinema

Yavarum Nalam (2009)

Director Vikram Kumar and cinematographer PC Sreeram teamed up for a horror film unlike anything audiences had seen before in Tamil cinema. Although the film uses familiar tropes, there was an interesting idea at its center. A family moves into a new apartment, where the milk is still curdling, the dog refuses to enter the house and the walls are impenetrable. On top of all that, the house TV airs a serial family drama not seen anywhere else. Things take a sinister turn when protagonist Manohar (Madhavan) discovers that the events shown in the series end up happening to his family in real life. Although it doesn’t resort to easy jumps or gore, Yaavarum Nalam scares you and deserves a spot on almost every list of the best Tamil horror movies.

Broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pisasu

Director Mysskin went against the grain by humanizing a ghost in Pisasu. The protagonist Naga (Siddharth Soundaarajan) realizes that the ghost of an unknown girl stalking him is actually his guardian angel. But when he tries to find the person behind the girl’s death, the ghost becomes hostile and tries to stop him at all costs. Pisasu may not deliver the thrills and adrenaline rush expected of a typical horror movie, but if you’re a game for a slow burner backed by a great emotional story, it fits the bill.

Broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ammoru (Amman in Tamil)

It’s an irony that this Hindu mythological fantasy film about a female deity ends up on a list of horror movies. However, when you watch this Telugu movie and the haunting images of Ramya Krishnan as a furious Amman, you’ll agree the movie belongs here. Ammoru tells the story of a nave and a poor orphan girl named Bhavani (Soundarya), who gets killed by her in-laws. The goddess herself descends to save her ardent devotee. The film continues to be a part of Tamil and Telugu pop culture even after all these years. Ammoru was one of the first films in India to use CGI extensively. The film’s success led to a trend of similar films featuring numerous visual effects.

Broadcast on YouTube.

Korean industry

We’re All Dead (2022)

There’s nothing like Korean zombie horror to get the Halloween spirit going. We’re All Dead follows an experiment gone awry, leading to an outbreak of zombies at a high school. A group of college students fight for their lives as they fight their way through buildings infested with carnivorous monsters that were once their classmates. As children struggle to survive, the government is trying to make sense of the ever-worsening situation and, sadly, adding to the ensuing chaos.

We’re All Dead is available on Netflix.

Sweet Home (2020)

The apocalypse is here, and the inhabitants are hiding inside a building, trying to protect themselves from monsters. Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) is the main protagonist, a suicidal teenager who somehow manifests the power of the infected and controls the monster within him. Sweet Home is a deeply symbolic horror show, with the real underlying message, that monsters are all buried within us, and how can we tame them.

Sweet Home is available on Netflix.

Train to Busan (2016)

It wouldn’t be a Halloween list without a special mention of Gong Yoos’ film, Train to Busan. A father and daughter must put aside their differences after an outbreak of zombies on a train. They unite with the other survivors as they search for ways to defeat the monsters, who were once co-passengers.

Train to Busan is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hollywood

The Shining (1980)

Perhaps Stephen King’s most acclaimed adaptation, The Shining became a landmark project not just because of director Stanley Kubrick’s innovative techniques, but also how far it strayed from King’s source novel. So much so that King put together a television adaptation of his own novel in the ’90s. The film is remembered for its ambiguous themes, visual symbolism, and the frenzied speculation it fueled among fans.

The Shining is available to rent on Google Play, Apple iTunes, YouTube and Amazon.

The Exorcist (1973)

Director William Friedkin’s iconic film, about the demonic possession of a young girl and the Catholic priest called to exorcise her, served as the template for dozens, if not hundreds, of horror movies that followed. He’s responsible for some of the most memorable images in not just horror movie history, but movies in general. It also became the first horror film to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination, and until 2017 it was the highest-grossing R-rated horror film of all time.

The Exorcist is available for rental on Google Play, Apple iTunes, YouTube and Amazon.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

While it’s probably not politically correct to praise a Roman Polanski film these days, no list of the best horror movies would be complete without its classic adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel. A domestic drama about a newlywed couple who move into a New York apartment that’s right across the street from a Satanist coven, Rosemary’s Baby works like psychological thriller, screaming horror, and even has some classic leaps for the modern crowd.

Rosemary’s Baby is available for rental on Amazon and iTunes.