Dakota Schedule: Oct. 31-Nov. 4 | News, Sports, Jobs

Karl Bodmer, Swiss artist

By CATHY A. LANGEMO

October 31 — German naturalist and scientist Maximilian, Prince of Wied-Neuwied, had long dreamed of discovering new species of plants and animals in the New World. His companion was a young Swiss artist, Karl Bodmer, who died on October 30, 1893.

Born on February 6, 1809 in Riesbach, Switzerland, Bodmer studied art in France and established himself as an engraver, lithographer and painter. His first exposure to art probably came from his uncle, the landscape painter and printmaker Johann Jakob Meyer.

At 22, Bodmer met his future patron, Maximilian, who was planning an ambitious scientific expedition to North America. Bodmer was hired by Maximilian to travel with the expedition and provide sketches of the American wilderness and record images of the various tribes they saw along the way.

After visiting the east coast, the group headed west on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers to St. Louis, Missouri. The group left St. Louis in 1833 aboard the Yellowstone and sailed up the Missouri River.

Maximilian and his companions visited a number of forts and villages, wintering at Fort Clark near the Mandan/Hidatsa villages. There, Bodmer had the opportunity to paint portraits and learn about Indian community life.

Although Bodmer was trained in landscapes, he acquired skills in portraiture through daily practice in the American West. He painted the life, customs, clothing, and ceremonies of the American Indians whom the expedition encountered, creating a large number of drawings and paintings of the Indians and landscapes from Missouri to Fort Clark.

The group returned to St. Louis in the spring of 1834, arrived there on May 27, and returned to New York and Europe the same year.

Bodmer had his works from the expedition reproduced in the form of aquatints. A total of 81 Bodmer plates appeared in Maximilian’s Travels in the Interior of North America, 1832-34, published in London in 1839. Some critics believe that Bodmer was the finest artist to work on the American frontier, and his album is a artistic scrapbook. treasure.

In 1962, the Northern Natural Gas Company of Omaha purchased the Maximilian-Bodmer collection of early American paintings and documents, including Maximilian’s American diaries and 427 original watercolors and drawings by Bodmer.

The majority of Bodmer’s originals are now in the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska. The 81 images he painted of the Indians and the Western Territory provide us, today, with basic materials for understanding this part of our heritage.

After returning to Paris, Bodmer became associated with a group of Parisian artists who would later become known as the Barbizon group. He lived the rest of the days in Barbizon, France, became a French citizen and changed his name to Charles Bodmer.

Bodmer died on October 30, 1893.

King John Satterlund

By MERRY HELM

November 1 – Washburn, the oldest town in McLean County, was founded on this date in 1882. The man responsible was John Satterlund, who at the time of his death was known statewide as “King John.”

Satterlund immigrated with his parents from Carlstadt, Sweden when he was 18. He was smart, well educated and took risks. The family settled in Minnesota, but Satterlund headed west, past the railroad, when he was 22. He established his first farm 15 miles north of Bismarck at a place called Dry Point, then headed north to Canada to help build the railroad. between Port Arthur and Fort Williams. Upon his return four years later, he purchased a large portion of the land in Burleigh County and devoted himself seriously to farming and ranching. But that didn’t seem to satisfy him.

He soon speculated on properties further north and planned the town of Washburn. He became one of Burleigh County’s first commissioners, then decided to break away to form McLean County, with Washburn as the county seat. Satterlund served as the new county’s first sheriff and also served as U.S. Marshal for four years.

Continuing his pioneering route, Satterlund opened a roller mill in Washburn and the Merchants Hotel in Bismarck. He established the first Bismarck-Washburn stage line and, with his longtime friend Louis Peterson, set up the first telephone service between the two towns. Satterlund was also editor and publisher of his own newspaper, the Washburn Leader, and served as receiver in the Bismarck Land Office for 12 years. And as if that were not enough, he had his own coal mine, the famous Black Diamond.

This is not to say that Satterlund had no private or social life. The Bismarck Tribune reported, “…one of those shrewd popular leaders in his heyday, Satterlund was said to know more men by name than any of his contemporaries…” He was popular in the city and belonged to the Elks and Masons. On the home front, he and his wife, Charlotte, raised five children.

It’s no surprise that Satterlund has also dabbled in politics. He was twice elected to the state legislature and quickly focused on nominating hand-picked men. One of his good friends was a US Senator from Wisconsin – CC Washburn – after whom his town was named. In fact, it was Washburn who was able to give King John the one thing he didn’t have – a railway line to town.

But not everyone admired Satterlund. Bismarck’s Alexander McKenzie was also in his prime at this time, and the two political bosses often clashed – particularly when McKenzie’s mighty machine tried to cross the county border into Satterlund territory. The Tribune specifies, however, that “…never did Satterlund relent or back down from McKenzie’s incursions into his territory.”

A 1930 obituary gives us a clue that King John was, of course, not perfect. At the time of his death in December 1930, he had been seriously ill for a year. He had a daughter living nearby, but he lived alone at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Bismarck. Charlotte was gone – having moved to California to live with another girl.

“There were many instances of abuse of authority in the summary of Satterlund’s life”, the obituary reads, “but the good that could be said of it far outweighed the balance. He was the product of a time when [bosses were] good for the country… He was old school, a real man, and McLean County mourns his passing.

Dakota Territory Splits

By MERRY HELM

November 2 – The Dakota Territory officially became two states at 3:40 p.m. on this date in 1889. Congress had debated, for two years, whether the territory would remain intact or become two separate entities. A northern faction pressed for a single state, but an equally determined southern faction pushed for division. In fact, the Southern Divisionists wanted to make South Dakota a state and make the northern half Lincoln Territory. Eventually a compromise was found.

President Harrison covered each state proclamation with papers, leaving the signature lines exposed. He then shuffled them, signed both, shuffled them again, and exhibited them simultaneously. Secretary of State James Blaine wrote: “It is the first time in the history of the national government of twin states. North Dakota and South Dakota joined the Union at the same time.

ET versus NDAC

By MERRY HELM

November 3 – The first football game between the University of North Dakota and the North Dakota Agricultural College (now NDSU) was played on this date in 1894. The UND players were called the Flickertails and the players of the NDAC were called the Farmers.

UND did not have a coach, and until the NDAC game had only played in towns close enough to Grand Forks for easy travel. The Bison won that first game by 16 or 14 points – depending on who you ask – but Grand Forks claimed the agricultural school cheated because they had a teacher on the team. Thus began a legendary rivalry in which the schools faced each other more than any other two teams in Division II football history.

NDNG in Iraq

By MERRY HELM

November 4 – According to the US Department of Defense, North Dakota had a disproportionate number of men and women serving in Iraq – in fact, it had the highest per capita attendance of any state in the country. On this date in 2004, Spc. Cody Wentz, of Williston, became the state’s ninth victim. He was 21 years old.

Others include Spc. Philip Brown of Jamestown; SPC. Dickinson’s Jon Fettig; Pvt. 1st Class Sheldon Hawk Eagle of Grand Forks; Staff Sgt. Kenneth Hendrickson of Bismarck; SPC. James Holmes of East Grand Forks, Minnesota; Staff Sgt. Fargo’s Lance Koenig; Pvt. 1st Class Anthony Monroe of Bismarck; sergeant. Keith Smette from Makoti; and the sergeant. Bismarck’s Thomas Sweet II. Another victim was 29-year-old Air Force Captain John Boria of Oklahoma, who was assigned to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

“Dakota Diary” is a Prairie Public radio series in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from Humanities North Dakota.