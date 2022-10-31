Gene Tierney’s Role in Laura Highlights Hollywood’s Struggle for Perfection

The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta-concepts and the dark side of fame. From fiction sunset boulevard to the harsh realities that tormented Norma Jean alias Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has been churning out incredible stories and hurting people since day one, using fantasy as a bargaining chip. Despite this, there remains a strong appeal for would-be actors and actresses who yearn to be embraced by the system, often at the expense of their mental and physical health. In other words, the image rarely reflects reality. The contrast is touched in Otto Preminger‘s 1944 black Laurabut made all the more poignant when you consider the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierneyan actress whose life, like so many before her, has been a constant struggle to live up to screen perfection.

“I’ll never forget the weekend Laura died,” the film begins, narrated with sad nostalgia by Waldo Lydecker (Clifton Webb), the flamboyant columnist whose profession is artful insult. It quickly feels like Lydecker’s column is a way to make or break budding celebrities, or in the case of Laura Hunt (Tierney), lovers. His shtick, both in his writing and his public persona, is biting good words and deep self-gratification. Like a character torn from the pages of Oscar Wilde, Lydecker describes himself as completely self-absorbed, but with good reason, as he has “never discovered another subject so worthy of my attention”. Taking on the role of a Pygmalian with erectile dysfunction, Lydecker insists he’s the only person who really knew Laura, taking pride in choosing her hairstyle, clothes, introducing her to the right people and making her “so famous than Waldo Lydecker’s cane”. The line between a hold and a creep has never been thinner.





Men wanted her, women wanted to be her

Looking at his majestic portrait, it has to be said that he did a crack job – the woman is the equivalent of a pre-homicide Dorian Gray, genetically blessed to the point of sending the viewer straight to the Clarins counter. For a character of dubious sexuality, Lydecker does not dwell on his concern for his feminine allure, claiming “his youth and his beauty, his bearing and his charm… The men admired him; women envied him” for half of the film. However, these feelings are not just those of a grumpy old pervert. It seems everyone is bewitched by Laura – social climber Shelby Carpenter (Vincent Price) who first gives up bantering with a model and a wealthy socialite (Judith Anderson) in a bid to become her official crumpet track, Laura’s maid Bessie (Dorothee Adams), who is protective of her mistress “because of the thousand sweet things” she has done in life, and the aforementioned spinster socialite, who also happens to be Laura’s aunt Ann Treadwell, who envies her glamorous niece in a simple Ugly Mode Stepmother.

But the greatest testament to Laura’s charm comes from Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews), the detective in charge of his murder case, who at first seems dispassionate, until he rummages and shoves in the victim’s underwear drawer, causing him to spend evenings sleeping under his portrait. By the way, this guy is the “hero”.

A matron of martyrdom

Luckily for him, when Laura’s flesh and blood reappears, not murdered after all, she is just as attractive as her portrayal, but with an added earthy kindness and naivety, which betrays her position as a big boss in the ruthless world. marketing. Laura is kind to her staff, encouraging her employees and defensive towards those charged with her murder. Her own reputation doesn’t seem to bother her as much as being nice. When she is arrested, there is no argument, cries of police corruption or threats of legal action, just the resigned sigh of a middle child who knows resistance is futile. Prior to his infatuation, Lydecker looks down on the young go-getter, who turns the tables on feeling sorry for him, believing his rudeness is doing him a disservice. In an argument against female intuition, she “knows” he’s better than that. Lydecker is all about appearances, not just his own shtick, but Laura, and states that he would rather see her locked up and tried for murder than see her reputation tarnished. The flawless beauty is equally generous to her slimy, aunt-schtupping fiancé, giving him a pass despite being acutely aware of his infidelity. Faced with the truth that he and his aunt are capable of, and even planning to kill her, she can only turn away her gloriously lit face. After all, they didn’t, so I guess that counts for something.

But perhaps the most excruciatingly cringeworthy moment of martyrdom comes from Laura’s own mouth, when it’s revealed that Lydecker was the friend, confidant, and crib thief who tried to kill her. Instead of gasping in horror and crying “how could he try to kill me, he chose this haircut!? “, she reproaches herself. That’s right, kids. Laura Hunt blames herself for the attempted murder of, well, herself, and for the real murder of a dummy look-alike. A model who, by the way, was at home. Wear his clothes. Having an affair with her fiancé. Shot by someone else entirely. When she was miles away.

“I did it. As surely as if I had pulled the trigger myself… I am as guilty as he is, not for what I did, but for what I didn’t do”.

Spoken like a true Catholic.

If that kind of ethic is the basis of Laura’s character, the biggest plot hole is why she got into advertising. But leaving that aside, it remains clear that her good looks and sophistication weren’t enough to keep those around her from acting like a “dope collection,” another assessment that doesn’t quite sum up the attempt at murder.

Which brings us to Gene Tierney

Rita Hayworth once said that “men go to bed with Gilda, but wake up with me”, which these days would seem like a well-rehearsed attempt at being relatable, but sounds like sincerity for a pin-up of the time. Hayworth, like Marilyn Monroe and countless others before her, was the will of the people and a studio system that demanded perfection and complete loyalty. Tierney was no different. Laura marked the start of stardom for the actress, who was discovered by Anatole Litvak while strolling through the lot of Warner Bros. with her parents, and there’s no doubt that the film makes the most of her head-turning good looks. Just as Detective McPherson falls in love with a portrait, so does the audience, jfk, Prince Ali Khanand Howard Hughes. She was, predictably, accused of being more about looks than talent, and regularly lambasted for being nice to look at but with little relevance. Without the critics on his side, staying in the game meant playing on image. “When you were unreachable, that’s when he wanted you the most,” Lydecker suggests, echoing the industry norm. But over the years, it became clear what Tierney wanted was the “disgusting earthbound relationship” that was proving more elusive than fame. After all, “who wants to play an oil painting?” she would ask.

Signing with Fox before the age of 20, Tierney quickly came to resent the evaluation of his performance as secondaries over his cheekbones. In a bid to be more than a pretty face, Tierney was advised to start smoking, lowering his voice and exuding a kind of Thanos-like authority. She died of emphysema at age 70. This good tip goes hand in hand with a strict diet that will be followed to the letter for 20 years, because what good is a confident voice without a size 6 body to go with it?

Squeezing into robes and spitting phlegm weren’t the only obstacles Tierney faced. Her first husband, fashion designer and notorious womanizer Oleg Cassini, was at the forefront of a fledgling business, which now relied on Tierney’s earnings to stay afloat. His mother and confidante grew increasingly ill, while Tierney’s first child, Daria, was born with severe intellectual disabilities, deafness and partial blindness. As if those realities weren’t hard enough, the actress soon learned her daughter’s condition was a direct result of contracting German measles from a fan who escaped quarantine to meet the star.

A far cry from the successful goddess portrayed in Laura, Tierney found herself forced to accept mediocre roles in order to cope with mounting medical bills and the lifestyle of a womanizing husband. Despite maintaining a pristine image, her mind grew increasingly fragile while juggling her duties to Hollywood, her audience, and her family. Eventually, Daria was institutionalized, which led to Tierney being diagnosed with severe bipolar depression. Her illness culminated one afternoon when the actress was found standing on the ledge of her New York apartment above a sea of ​​onlookers, including her second daughter. At a time when psychotherapy was a dirty secret and shock treatments were hit and miss, the suicide attempt was enough to convince the actress to give it a shot, signing up for eight months in a mental health clinic (a good , not like the day spas of modern rehab) and intensive electroconvulsive therapy. Fortunately, Tierney began to recover, slowly reappearing in the world by taking on a salesman role at a local store and very occasionally appearing in carefully selected films.

For the most part, Tierney said goodbye to Hollywood and lived out his final decades in Houston with a new husband, the oil executive, Mr. Howard Lee. Laura didn’t give the actress a chance to explore a character beyond being pretty, but the same can’t be said for her life.